- By GF Value





The stock of Pool (NAS:POOL, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $341.86 per share and the market cap of $13.8 billion, Pool stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Pool is shown in the chart below.





Pool Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Pool is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 13.6% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Pool has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is worse than 86% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Pool is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Pool is fair. This is the debt and cash of Pool over the past years:

Pool Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Pool has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.9 billion and earnings of $8.99 a share. Its operating margin is 11.96%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Pool is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Pool over the past years:

Story continues

Pool Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Pool is 13.6%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Pool's return on invested capital is 32.19, and its cost of capital is 5.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Pool is shown below:

Pool Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

In short, Pool (NAS:POOL, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 73% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Pool stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

