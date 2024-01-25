Pool at Warsaw's River View Community Park will be closed this summer. Here's why

WARSAW − The swimming pool at River View Community Park will be closed this summer. However, officials are dedicated to finding funding for installation of a new pool as soon as possible.

Village officials, via the park's Facebook page, said they suspected they would find structural issues the pool at the end of the 2023 season.

Sean Watts flies off the diving board at the River View Community Park's pool in this 2018 file photo. The pool will closed this summer due to structural issues.

It has been determined a significant leak occurred at some point during the summer months. An excavator was hired to complete exploratory digs to find the source of the leak or leaks. It was at that time village officials contacted Engineering Associates and requested an inspection.

Upon examination by the engineers, it was discovered the wall panels and piping should be replaced. The type of wall panel used was cast into the concrete floor and deck during original construction from 1968 to 1969.

Wall panel replacements would likely impact the floor and the concrete deck. Additionally, the cast iron support structures buried in the ground outside the stainless steel walls have completely corroded.

Based on the age and condition of many of the critical pool components, officials believe total replacement of the walls, floor and deck likely will be required.

Warsaw Village Council is currently in the process of gathering information as to the cost of a replacement as officials don't believe repair is a feasible option.

The Facebook post said when it opened in 1969, the pool was expected to last from 35 to 40 years. Last year was the pool's 54th season.

"While we hope it was not the final summer for the pool, please rest assured the River View Community Park will continue to explore any and all opportunities to provide sports and recreation facilities of which the residents of Warsaw and the surrounding communities can be proud," the post stated.

