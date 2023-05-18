Poole arrested for illegal gun possession, connected to downtown Iowa City shooting

Iowa City Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting, early Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the corner of N Gilbert Street and Iowa Avenue in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa City police have announced an additional arrest following an investigation of a downtown shooting.

Authorities connected Marquel Poole, 22, of West Des Moines, to a violent incident that occurred in the late night hours of May 13 at the Clock Tower Parking ramp in Iowa City.

Poole, 22, is seen on video obtained by local authorities handing a firearm to Alexander O. Voudhivong, who allegedly used the weapon to shoot a victim sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday night, causing serious injuries.

Poole, according to court records, is a felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. He was subsequently arrested Wednesday evening for dominion control of a firearm by a felon.

Voudhivong, of Iowa City, was arrested by local officers Monday afternoon for allegedly shooting a victim May 13 without justification.

He allegedly fled the scene of the crime near the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street and changed clothes nearby to allegedly disguise his identity.

The Iowa City Police Department responded to multiple shots fired at the parking ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street on May 13 at 11:45 p.m. Police found an adult man on the sidewalk on the Iowa Avenue side of the parking ramp suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Iowa City Fire Department first responders and Johnson County Ambulance Service also responded, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Errant casings struck windows on a nearby building as well, causing an estimated $500 in damage, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers arrested Voudhivong for:

Willful injury causing serious injury

Reckless use of a firearm

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Going armed with intent

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Assault while participating in a felony

Voudhivong's bond is currently set at $165,000.

Iowa City Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the corner of Gilbert Street and Iowa Avenue in Iowa City, Iowa. The University of Iowa issued a HawkAlert just before midnight related to the incident.

This isn't Poole's first interaction with alleged gun violence.

Poole was arrested and later convicted of possessing a loaded, Glock 26 handgun while under the influence in 2021 outside of Pints Bar in downtown Iowa City. Poole did not have a permit to carry while he also tested at .099 for blood alcohol content. Poole was only 20 at the time and was subsequently fined for being in a bar underage. He was handed a deferred judgment and sentenced to one-year probation.

Poole was also found guilty a few months later on July 27, 2021 for possession of a firearm by a felon and participating in a riot in connection with a shooting that occurred a few weeks earlier. Officers found a Smith and Wesson SD9 pistol and a Springfield Saint .224 inside Poole’s residence. Poole was handed a deferred judgment and two years probation.

Poole's bond is set at $5,000.

