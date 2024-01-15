Pooler's first farmers' market sees hundreds in attendance; some share traffic concerns

The sounds of laughter, music and conversation filled the sunny air as hundreds of people came out Sunday to Tom Triplett Park for Pooler's first farmers' market; a mega collaboration between Live Like Locals Savannah, the City of Pooler and Chatham County Parks and Recreation. The event had more than 100 vendors and stretched along every inch of the 200-acre park.

Gabby Washington, a resident of Savannah said she found the event just by searching for "farmers' market" online and stumbled upon this one - which she wasn't expecting to be as massive as it was.

"I didn't know it'd be this big and this spread out, and it has been a surprise," Washington said. "I do like it, I love the idea of a farmer's market, as long as they work out some kinks and do some consolidation."

She said her favorite vendor had been Books & Black Coffee, a Black-owned bookstore that has partnered with Indulge coffee, which is also Black-owned. It was one of the vendors that was in the author's alley, which featured author's reading and signing their books. There was also an artists' alley, a kids' alley, a cultural corner, which featured both Black and Hispanic vendors and more.

This was only their second time being at an event, said Sierra James, the assistant at Books & Black Coffee, but she said so far, so good.

"We do want to be out and open with the community, and we want to get our business out there, but we also want to have a safe environment for people to enjoy reading," James said.

A lot of vendors chose to participate in the farmers' market for a chance to fill in that gap for their businesses during the slower months of December and January.

"I'm in the Charleston area, and so I look for markets outside of Charleston," said Sabrina Burrell, the owner of The Other Plate, where she sells plant-based cookies. "It's a good opportunity also to collaborate with people who are from here, to keep ourselves on top of what's coming up in the next season."

A jewelry vendor shows a kid some products at Pooler's farmers market.

Shawna Junior, the owner of Southern Henna, said that she usually doesn't do markets in January, choosing instead to focus on private parties and clients and corporate events.

"I am picky about choosing which markets to do, but I decided to do this one because I'm big on supporting the community, and this is the first one here in Pooler," Junior said. "So I thought, hey, why not come out and support the community. It turned out a lot bigger and better than I expected."

There were some concerns from attendees and vendors about the traffic and number of vendors at the event. Some attendees began parking along Highway 80 and jumping out of the cars to walk there. Some complained on Facebook about an hour wait to get in and out of the park.

"I definitely wish that all the vendors were closer together," said Hilary Jeffers, the owner of Midnight Menagerie, which offers upcycled clothing and plus-size vintage. "I wish there was more signage indicating where things are, where parking is, where the actual farmers market is. There's also a lot of vendors here so people get overwhelmed and just stay in one area for 30 minutes. I think it's just a lot for people to digest."

Jeffers said that she thinks all the kinks could be worked out, but it should be scaled down drastically. It was the largest event she had been a vendor at in the year she's been open.

Pooler Mayor Karen Williams welcomes attendees to Pooler's first farmers market.

JCB, a primary sponsor of the event, Chatham County Parks and Recreation and Mayor Karen Williams of Pooler welcomed residents. Williams mentioned the traffic as an issue, and asked residents to please be patient as they work out the issues for the next farmer's market, which will be on Feb. 11.

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

