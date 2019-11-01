Here’s What Poolia AB (publ)’s (STO:POOL B) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Poolia AB (publ) (STO:POOL B) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Poolia:

0.18 = kr32m ÷ (kr517m - kr337m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Poolia has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Poolia Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Poolia's ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Professional Services industry. Separate from Poolia's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Poolia's current ROCE of 18% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 28% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Poolia's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:POOL B Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Poolia.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Poolia's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Poolia has total assets of kr517m and current liabilities of kr337m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 65% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

Our Take On Poolia's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities.