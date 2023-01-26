‘Pools of blood’: Jurors watch video of crime scene at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Editor’s note: The following story contains graphic details of murder that may be inappropriate for some readers.

Jurors on Thursday heard directly from Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son were shot, via law enforcement body camera footage from the first responders who arrived at the scene of the murders the night of June 7, 2021.

It was the first day of witness testimony in the hotly anticipated murder trial in Walterboro, and the first time jurors saw footage of the scene for themselves.

Sgt. Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was one of the first responders to the scene at 10:26 p.m. the night Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed, where Greene described finding the bodies and a clearly upset Murdaugh.

Greene described finding Maggie and Paul each laying in a “pool of blood” near the rural property’s dog kennels. He said Murdaugh, the only other person on the property, was upset, although at prosecutor Creighton Waters’ prompting, Greene said he did not see Murdaugh crying tears at the time.

At times during Greene’s testimony, Murdaugh could be seen weeping at the defense table, and his attorneys periodically covered displays of the crime scene photos in front of him.

Casings found that match a ‘rifle purchased by Murdaugh.’ Was it a murder weapon?

Greene said, upon walking up to the scene, Murdaugh “immediately started talking about an incident his son was involved in with a boating accident,” which Greene had not yet asked him about.

Paul in 2019 was on a boat that crashed in Colleton County waters, in which friend Mallory Beach was killed. The case was the subject of a lawsuit and criminal charges against Paul, and many initially speculated the incident may have had something to do with the murders.

Greene took into deputies’ possession a shotgun Murdaugh said he had grabbed when he found the bodies. Jurors saw images of that shotgun and saw Greene’s body camera footage from the scene. Although the audio could be heard by the public in the courtroom, no images could be seen.

Story continues

An audibly upset Murdaugh on the tape told the deputy Paul had received threats over the boat crash, and had been “hit and punched” previously. Murdaugh told the deputy, on the night of June 7, 2021, he had gone to see his mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and asks the deputy if Paul and Maggie were hurt. The deputy confirmed that they were dead.

“Any reasonable person who came upon those bodies would have come to the conclusion they were deceased,” Greene told the court Thursday.

Who is Clifton Newman? Meet the judge presiding over Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

On the body camera footage, Murdaugh reacts when he sees the bodies being covered. At one point on the tape while he’s identifying his deceased wife, Murdaugh pauses to say, “Hey, how you doing,” to somebody who approaches the conversation. The deputy said it was another first responder. Dogs can be heard barking in the background.

Greene noted several sets of tire tracks on the scene, saying it appeared more activity had taken place that night than Murdaugh “just leaving for the house and coming back.”

While searching Paul’s body, the deputies searched for a possible weapon under the body, “to rule out the possibility he had killed Maggie and then himself,” Greene said.

Two lives ended, one unraveled

Murdaugh, once one of the most prominent attorneys from one of the most well-known families in the Lowcountry, is accused of killing his wife Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s rural Colleton County estate Moselle on the night of June 7, 2021.

Since the murders, Murdaugh has been fired from the Hampton law firm founded by his great-grandfather a hundred years before. He was disbarred by the S.C. Supreme Court, and charged with stealing millions of dollars from his former law firm and clients whose settlement accounts he was supposed to safeguard.

For more than a year now, Murdaugh has been held without bond at the Richland County detention center, first on a slew of financial crime charges, and then for the murders of his wife and son.

Prosecutors have alleged concerns his financial activities could be exposed — including in response to the lawsuit over the boat crash — motivated Murdaugh to kill his wife and son, using two different firearms.

On Wednesday, prosecutors laid out their evidence against Murdaugh, including a raincoat coated with gunshot residue found at the home of Murdaugh’s Alzheimer’s-stricken mother, and cartridges fired by a gun the state believes Murdaugh previously purchased for Paul, which they say match those from the gun that killed Maggie.

The extensive injuries of Paul and Maggie were detailed in earlier court filings. On Wednesday, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian described to jurors how Paul was shot in the neck at close range, causing his brain matter to shoot out the back of his head and fall at his feet.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.