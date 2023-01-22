‘Pooping perpetrator’ sought after disgusting find at crime scene, Florida cops say

A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.

The suspect dropped a DNA sample in the worst possible way, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

“Saturday, January 21st at approximately 2:30 am, (a) male broke into Joe’s Crab Shack, located at 2024 W. First Street,” police reported in a news release.

“The male climbed through a small window. He broke and stole multiple items to include alcohol, then defecated on the floor prior to leaving.”

Knowingly or not, he did this in view of security cameras, and was not wearing a mask.

That means police have multiple surveillance videos, showing things most people don’t want to see.

Two edited videos were shared Jan. 22 on Facebook, one of him easing through a window and another showing the suspect casually walking behind the counter.

Crimestoppers is hoping for tips, but it may have to settle for a lot of jokes about the “mad pooper.” This includes some who suggest taking the evidence to forensics for DNA testing.

“The whole world gets to see him take a (potty break),” David Griffith noted on the police department’s Facebook page.

“I love the sign adjacent to his crime: ‘Thank You. Come Again.’ Hope you find this bozo before he sh.., uh, strikes again,” Ellen Perry wrote.

“I don’t know who I feel sorry for: the owner who had things stolen or the poor officers who were lucky enough to find what he did on floor. Maybe I’m getting too old I keep thinking nothing surprises me anymore,” Barbara Raschella said.

Fort Myers is about 125 miles south of Tampa.

Car with no engine? Horrifying crash involving Tesla got even worse, Florida cops say

Teens ages 15 and 16 hid body of friend after accidental shooting, Florida cops say

Church’s stolen $1,500 drum kit found set up in a homeless camp, Florida sheriff says