Poor on a £120k salary? Why George Freeman might be right

Could you feel poor on a £120,000 salary? For most of us, the question is academic. If pressed, the answer is likely to be “no”.

So how to get one’s head around an MP resigning from Government because their £120,000 ministerial salary was insufficient? George Freeman, the Conservative member for Mid Norfolk, has revealed that he quit as minister for science, innovation and technology last year in part because he could not afford his rising mortgage repayments.

Given that the median annual salary in the UK stands at just under £28,000 – and given that mortgage repayments are soaring for many home-owners following the Conservatives’ September 2022 mini-budget under Liz Truss – there may be a few raised eyebrows.

Much has been made in the past of the ignorance (real or imagined) of certain politicians when it comes to the price of milk. It’s tempting to extend the criticism to politicians who don’t seem to know the true cost of living for the average worker.

But in times of rocketing mortgages, high energy costs and persistent grocery price inflation, does the parliamentarian who bemoans his mere £120,000 have a point? Let’s examine the figures.

Spiralling costs

According to a government calculator, the estimated annual take-home pay of someone earning such a salary would be £79,407, or £6,617 per month. Freeman has said his monthly mortgage payments have jumped from £800 to £2,000. This would leave him with £4,617 a month.

On top of this is the financial cost of what he has called his “painful divorce”. “My finances are not what they were – at all,” he told New Statesman this month.

He revealed, too, the “big toll” the job had taken on him, after spending 13 years in and out of government, and the fact his parents are both “getting elderly”.

Freeman hasn’t made public the details of his split from his wife – a lawyer – in 2014. But Gavin Scott, a family law partner at Freeths, says divorce costs for high earners could be more than £100,000, depending on the level of dispute, the length and complexity of proceedings, and the complexity and size of the assets – all in addition to the agreed level of child and spousal maintenance post-settlement.

“With an earner on £118,000 in London, I would expect that all that income if not more would be going on the expenses during the divorce procedures,” he says. “It sounds like a lot of money to earn, but divorce can significantly impact outgoings, and higher earners usually have higher expenditure.”

Freeman, who served as minister of state for business, energy and industrial strategy from October 2022 to February 2023, before taking on the science brief, would not have been able to take on a second job while serving as a minister. As a backbencher on £86,584, he is now free to do so.

Given his background in the tech sector – Freeman entered Parliament following a 15-year career founding high-growth technology companies – it’s fair to assume he’ll have a way to go to catch up with some of his peers in that industry. This is significant, insofar as one argument often advanced for increasing politicians’ pay is the need to attract the best talent: those who could earn highly elsewhere. Another is the need to ensure that politics doesn’t become the preserve of the independently wealthy.

Yet the question of politicians’ salaries has proved contentious over the years, with few daring to risk the optics of asking for a pay rise while the electorate struggles to make ends meet. But by warning in a blog post that: “We’re in danger of making politics something only hedge fund donors, young spin doctors and failed trade unionists can afford to do,” Freeman isn’t the first to stick his head above the parapet.

Fair pay for an MP?

In 2021, veteran Tory Sir Peter Bottomley spoke of the “grim” struggle of living on an MP’s salary – comments that went down as well as you’d expect amid a cut in Universal Credit for the most vulnerable. While he wasn’t suffering himself, Sir Peter said the situation was “desperate” for newer colleagues.

On the other side of the House, Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said earlier this month that the cost of living crisis has left her “increasingly short” financially, and that her bank statements make her “wince”.

Still, analysis for The Telegraph by investment service AJ Bell showed in 2022 that MPs’ pensions were five times more generous than those of private sector workers. After just 10 years in the job, MPs earn a pension paying £16,500 a year in retirement, and a £33,000 income after 20 years, the research showed.

Ministers under 65 who leave their role and are not appointed to a new one within three weeks also receive a loss-of-office payment totalling a quarter of their ministerial salary.

As for how our politicians’ salaries compare to those of their overseas counterparts, that rather varies depending on the country in question. Members of the German Bundestag, on €127,092 (£108,757) a year, out-earn many of our MPs. Rank and file members of the US Congress are also better remunerated, earning $174,000 (£137,185).

But British MPs who find their own salaries lacking might want to try living on those of some of their other European neighbours: members of the Swedish Riksdag (national legislature) earn a basic salary of £68,530, while Spain’s ministers are paid €79,415 a year (£67,956).

Is £120,000 really insufficient in Britain for a minister? If your life circumstances have left you with eye-watering outgoings, then perhaps the answer might be yes after all.

