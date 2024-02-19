Poor Creek, Weston Manor and 'Real Life': Local legislators introduce budget amendments

RICHMOND – The House of Delegates and state Senate introduced their versions of the 2024-26 biennium budget Sunday, and with them come amendments requested by legislators for funds to help their localities.

The following is a rundown of what each local legislator has requested for specific projects in their districts:

Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie County:

$17 million from the general fund for fiscal year 2025 to pay for completion of the ongoing water and wastewater upgrades at Petersburg’s Poor Creek Pump Station. The city wants the station improved to handle increased needs due to the pharmaceutical cluster industry in the city’s industrial park, and various residential and business developments in the south end of town.

$1 million in both fiscal years to create a permanent Violence Response Team site at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. The team would consist of specially trained forensic nurses, victim service advocates and community health workers who would care for and act as advocates for violence victims in emergency settings.

A budget-language amendment that would allow flexibility in the use of previously authorized American Rescue Plan Act funding for the South Central Wastewater Authority that encompasses the cities of Petersburg and Colonial Heights, and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George.

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield County:

$100,000 from fiscal year 2025 to cover construction of a welcome center at Hopewell’s Weston Manor. That welcome center, which would include public restrooms, would accommodate special events at the historical home that fronts the Appomattox River.

$1 million across the biennium to support REAL LIFE program to expand its anti-gun violence program in Hopewell and initiate efforts in Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond. REAL LIFE is an intervention initiative geared toward people most likely to either engage in or be a victim of gun violence within specific localities.

Sen. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg:

$17 million from the general fund for fiscal year 2025 to pay for completion of the ongoing water and wastewater upgrades at Petersburg’s Poor Creek Pump Station.

$1 million across the biennium for the REAL LIFE program to expand its anti-gun violence program in Hopewell, and initiate other efforts in Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond.

To see a complete list of what each legislator has requested, click on this site, then select the “Member Requests” link under each chamber. Lawmakers also introduced amendments for initiatives such as pay for certain law-enforcement agencies, anti-smuggling and anti-human trafficking and educational priorities.

In a statement released by his office Sunday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who presented his own version of the biennium budget last December, said he will review the legislature’s proposal “through the lens that structural balance matters, that Virginians can’t afford another tax increase and, in fact, need additional tax relief, and that we need to build on the work we’ve done investing in education, law enforcement, economic and workforce development, and behavioral health in the commonwealth.”

Youngkin called the proposals “just the start” and promised to work with the General Assembly to “move the commonwealth forward together.”

Reviewing each other’s bills

Budget work is expected to dominate the remaining weeks of the 2024 General Assembly session, but the House and Senate will also act on passed legislation from the opposite chamber. For example, the House will look at Aird’s bills for a Petersburg casino referendum this November and the codifying of budget language that would allow the state to intervene when a locality is deemed fiscally distressed.

The latter legislation stems from Hopewell’s rebuff last year of the Youngkin administration’s proposal to help the city rework its collapsing municipal money-management system. The city has since contracted with the Robert Bobb Group and is well into fixing that system, but not before traces of bad blood showed between most of City Council and state Finance Secretary Stephen Cummings during two meetings.

Coyner had introduced similar legislation in the House that got through the committee vetting-process but died Feb. 13 on the House floor in what some called partisan political moves by the Democratic majority. Coyner said after that vote that she was hopeful her House colleagues would be kinder to Aird’s bill than they were to hers.

Also to be considered are identical House and Senate versions of “Irvo’s Law” that would allow a family member acting as caregiver to a mental patient to be with them during treatment in hospital emergency rooms. It is named for Irvo Noel Otieno, a 28-year-old mental patient from Henrico County who suffocated to death March 6, 2023, beneath the weight of 10 Henrico deputies and hospital personnel at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Otieno’s mother said she was not allowed to be with her son while he underwent emergency treatment at a Henrico hospital, and police officers who had brought him to the hospital took him away from that hospital to a county jail, then to CSH three days later.

Caroline Ouko testified before a House panel that she was denied access to her son, even though he called for her repeatedly. She never saw Otieno alive after that.

The General Assembly adjourns its 2024 regular session March 9.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Local legislators rolls out amendments to Virginia's next budget