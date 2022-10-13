Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Park Aerospace's (NYSE:PKE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.7% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Park Aerospace's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Park Aerospace is:

5.6% = US$7.5m ÷ US$134m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Park Aerospace's Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

On the face of it, Park Aerospace's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 15% seen by Park Aerospace was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Park Aerospace's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Park Aerospace is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Park Aerospace Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Park Aerospace's very high three-year median payout ratio of 107% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Park Aerospace.

Additionally, Park Aerospace has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, Park Aerospace's performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Park Aerospace's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

