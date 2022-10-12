Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Autoscope Technologies' (NASDAQ:AATC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Autoscope Technologies' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Autoscope Technologies

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Autoscope Technologies is:

2.7% = US$504k ÷ US$19m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Autoscope Technologies' Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Autoscope Technologies' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Autoscope Technologies' very little net income growth of 3.9% over the past five years.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Autoscope Technologies' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 17% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Autoscope Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Autoscope Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Autoscope Technologies has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 151%suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's income. This is quite a risky position to be in. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Autoscope Technologies.

In addition, Autoscope Technologies only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Autoscope Technologies. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Autoscope Technologies' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here