Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL Stock?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Hecla Mining's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Hecla Mining

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hecla Mining is:

1.0% = US$18m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hecla Mining's Earnings Growth And 1.0% ROE

As you can see, Hecla Mining's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 21%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. As a result, Hecla Mining's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hecla Mining's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 28% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Story continues

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Hecla Mining fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hecla Mining Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 93% (implying that the company keeps only 6.5% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Hecla Mining's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Hecla Mining has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, Hecla Mining's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here