'Poor Haiti, one thing after another,' pope says of deadly blast

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being hit by one tragedy after another.

"Poor Haiti, one thing after another," Francis said at his weekly general audience. "They are a people who are suffering. Let us pray, pray for Haiti. They are good people, good people, religious people. But they are suffering much."

The explosion in Cap-Haitien in the north of the country followed the destabilising effects of the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which created a political vacuum and allowed criminal groups to expand their territory.

Haiti also suffered a devastating earthquake in August that killed more than 2,000 people.

"I invite you to join me in prayer for these brothers and sisters of ours who are undergoing such difficult trials," Francis said.

