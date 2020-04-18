Poor and homeless in Michigan at risk of missing out on stimulus

As much as the stimulus cash – officially known as the Economic Impact Payment – looks like easy money, the process isn't simple for many, including homeless and poor people and those without bank accounts.

And there's growing concern that some people will lose out on seeing any money.

One big issue continues to bubble up: How will poor people get their stimulus cash?

About 1.5 million people in Michigan, alone, could be at risk of not getting a payment or could need to wait as long as five months to receive the money via a check sent in the mail, according to H. Luke Shaefer, director of Poverty Solutions and the Hermann and Amalie Kohn Professor of Social Justice and Social Policy at the University of Michigan.

The 2020 Coronavirus Stimulus Payment website – developed by Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan in partnership with Detroit-based nonprofit design firm Civilla – offers a straightforward approach to help vulnerable people and others figure out what they might need to do next to eventually see they money that they're owed. See: https://poverty.umich.edu/stimulus-checks/.

The website includes information on:

How to link your prepaid debit card to make sure your direct deposit is automatically deposited onto that card.

How to sign up for a bank account online to receive a direct deposit.

What to do if you moved since you last filed your taxes.

What's unusual about this recovery relief program is that even if you have no earnings – and you weren't required to file a tax return – you might be able to qualify for a payment.

Not everyone, of course, does qualify. For example, immigrants who don't have Social Security numbers will not be eligible for checks.

While eligibility for the money is nearly universal, Shaefer said, challenges remain in reaching out to homeless people, poor people and families who move frequently.

To be sure, many people continue seeing stimulus payments from the Treasury Department directly deposited into their bank accounts. And they didn't have to do a thing to get up to $1,200 for a single person – and up to $2,400 for a couple without children – into their accounts. Qualifying children who are under age 17 get an extra $500.

The vast majority of Michigan residents are eligible for the stimulus checks made available by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Individuals earning less than $75,000, or married and filing jointly earning less than $150,000, are likely eligible for full payments of $1,200 per adult plus $500 per child under the age of 17. Heads of household making less than $112,500 also are eligible for full stimulus payments.

But gaps and potential barriers exist for people who typically "don't file taxes, don't have a bank account or move frequently and don't have a stable address where the check can be mailed," according to Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan.

Someone who faces financial troubles and has moved in with a relative may be at risk for not getting the money, if they don't take action, Shaefer said.

"Our email box is getting flooded with people asking questions," Shaefer said.

Efforts are being made to reach vulnerable people through various groups and communities, including working with providing information relating to stimulus payments on the City of Detroit website.

If someone doesn't have a bank account, for example, an account could still be opened up online and the City of Detroit site lists "safe and affordable accounts" where someone might be able to get a stimulus payment quickly via direct deposit instead of waiting up to five months to receive a stimulus check.

If you don’t want to sign up for a bank account, you can link your prepaid debit card instead.

Shaefer said it's important for lower-income households and others to realize that stimulus payments will not impact other benefits, including food stamps, health care, the Earned Income Tax Credit or unemployment benefits.

Stimulus checks are treated as a tax credit. As a result, your stimulus payment will not influence the benefits you receive now or in the future.

