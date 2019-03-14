This Poor Mid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 Prototype Broke Down

Prototype vehicles can be fragile, and this mid-engined C8 Corvette mule is proof positive that anything can happen. Our spy photographers caught this Vette in an unfortunate situation while testing in Michigan. While we're not exactly sure what had befallen the car when it pulled up to the gas station, we do know that the vehicle wouldn't start after getting refueled and eventually got towed back to GM's Milford Proving Grounds.