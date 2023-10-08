Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way Worse Week Than You

TechCrunch

It's that time of the week again, folks -- time for Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the past few days in tech. On the agenda for this blustery, fall-vibes edition of WiR (it's really starting to feel like autumn on the East Coast), we have Tinder's wildly expensive ($499 per month) new premium tier, Amazon investing up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic, and Apple executives breaking down the AirPods' new features. Tinder goes ultra-premium: Tinder has rolled out a pricey $499-per-month subscription dubbed "Tinder Select," which includes unique perks like the ability to be seen by more users, including Tinder’s "most sought-after profiles," and the option to direct message others without first matching with them.