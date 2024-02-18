Expect dangerous travel as heavy snow, winds hit Newfoundland

Click here to view the video

Prepare for rapidly deteriorating conditions across southeastern Newfoundland overnight Saturday and into Sunday as heavy snow and high winds spread over the region.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Avalon Peninsula ahead of this disruptive storm’s arrival. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make driving during the storm difficult if not impossible.

Stay home if possible, and prepare for widespread delays if travel is unavoidable.

PHOTOS: Snow piling up quickly as intense nor'easter batters Atlantic Canada

Newfoundland Sunday morning snow wind

A low-pressure system that brought surprisingly heavy snow to parts of the U.S. Northeast early Saturday will quickly track toward Newfoundland through the remainder of the weekend.

Heavy snow will spread over southeastern Newfoundland through the overnight hours Saturday, peaking in both intensity and coverage by Sunday morning. This will be a quick-hitting storm, beginning and ending within a period of about 12 hours.

We’re expecting a solid thump of disruptive conditions despite the storm’s swift motion. Snowfall rates could briefly approach 5 cm/hour on Sunday morning across portions of the Avalon Peninsula. The combination of heavy snowfall and wind gusts of 60+ km/h will lead to whiteout conditions. Expect difficult or impossible travel during periods of reduced visibility.

Newfoundland snow totals

Snowfall totals of 10-25 cm are expected by the end of the storm, with the brunt of the accumulation focused on the Avalon, including the St. John’s area. It’s been a wintry few days around the city, which saw 40-50 cm of snow from the storm a few days ago.

Totals will come in much lower farther to the west, with about 5 cm of snow expected toward Gander. That’s good news for folks in the area still contending with mountains of snow from that mid-week storm.

BEWARE: Towering snow piles could lead to very expensive problems you didn't see coming

Baron - Gander snow stats - Feb16.jpg

Gander saw 84.9 cm of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, making for their largest two-day storm on record. The weekend began with a whopping 115 cm of snow on the ground at the Gander Airport.

Folks across western and northern Newfoundland will miss the brunt of this storm, but stiff westerly winds will allow sea-effect snow to kick up through the latter half of the weekend. Totals of 10-20 cm are possible along the western shores from Corner Brook up through the Great Northern Peninsula.

Another system looks to clip southern Newfoundland again on Monday, bringing a second round of snow to portions of the Avalon Peninsula through the afternoon hours.

Newfoundland precip Mon aft

Looking ahead, forecasters expect below-seasonal conditions to linger across the region heading into early next week.

An active pattern is expected to return to the region for the latter half of next week, which could bring the risk for another significant storm or two. However, the storm track and local impacts are still uncertain.

Check back for all the latest on your forecast across Newfoundland.

WATCH: Valentine's Day record-breaking snowfall in Newfoundland

Click here to view the video