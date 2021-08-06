Poor weather hampers crash victim recovery efforts in Alaska

BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN
·2 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Poor weather conditions were hindering efforts to recover the bodies of six people who were killed when a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska, Alaska State Troopers said Friday.

The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane’s emergency beacon was activated about 11:20 a.m. when it crashed near the monument, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors, the agency said.

The victims have not been identified, and troopers were working with volunteers from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad to coordinate recovery efforts.

“Poor weather conditions and deteriorating visibility in the Ketchikan and Misty Fjords area have prevented the Alaska State Troopers and volunteers from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad from conducting any recovery efforts this morning,” troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email Friday to The Associated Press.

Victims won’t be named until they have identified them following recovery efforts, he said.

All five passengers were on an excursion off the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam. The company was making counseling services available to guests and crew, it said in a statement.

The plane involved Thursday, a de Havilland Beaver, was owned by Southeast Aviation LLC.

“Our hearts are shattered at the loss of six people today. We are thinking of and grieving with the families of the five passengers and our dear friend and pilot aboard the aircraft,” the company said in a Thursday evening statement. “We are cooperating with the first responders and agencies involved.”

Ketchikan is a popular stop for cruise ships visiting Alaska, and cruise ship passengers can take various sightseeing excursions while in port.

Popular among them are small plane flights to Misty Fjords National Monument, where visitors can see glacier valleys, snow-capped peaks and lakes in the wilderness area.

In 2019, two sightseeing planes collided in midair, killing six of the 16 people on board the two planes.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to investigate the crash. The team is expected to arrive in Alaska later Friday.

The FAA is also investigating.

____

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher jailed for a year for taking bribes in exchange for good grades

    ‘An elaborate criminal scheme to take advantage of his students,’ says state’s Attorney General about Baltimore teacher’s solicitation of bribes

  • Scientists unveil extinct Ice Age lion cubs pulled from Russian permafrost

    The scientists believe that the cave lion cubs, dubbed Boris and Sparta, each briefly roamed the steppe of what is now eastern Russia thousands of years ago.

  • Vaccines less protective in Colorado county with Delta variant surge - CDC study

    (Reuters) -COVID-19 infections in a Colorado county with a Delta variant surge this spring were more common among fully vaccinated people than in the state's other counties where it was circulating at lower levels, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Friday showed. The study also found that the Delta variant caused more severe illness. Cases, hospital intensive care unit admissions and deaths were higher in Mesa County, Colorado, than anywhere else in the state, it said.

  • Indiana University students urge Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

    Students at Indiana University on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 in an early test of vaccine mandates amid a spike in infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant. The students filed an emergency request with the justices after lower courts rejected their bid for an injunction against the vaccine mandate while litigation continues. Beginning this fall, the university requires that students be vaccinated unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption.

  • What the U.S. can learn from India's brutal Delta surge

    What the U.S. can learn from India's brutal Delta surge

  • Comedian Tony Baker's son, 2 others killed in California crash

    Cerain Baker was one of three people ejected from a Volkswagen in Burbank after suspected street racers crashed into the car, officials said.

  • 6 dead after floatplane crashes in southeast Alaska, Coast Guard says

    A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people, including the plane's pilot, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

  • Rhode Island woman viciously attacked

    A group of ATV riders, after blocking the woman at a traffic light who then honked at them, are seen in a disturbing video pulling her from her car and beating her, according to investigators.

  • Small plane smacks into kayaker when it loses control during takeoff, Oregon cops say

    The pilot said he had landed and taken off from that location about 50 times.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • 6 dead after sightseeing plane in Alaska crashes

    The pilot and five passengers from a cruise ship were aboard the float plane that crashed near Ketchikan on Thursday.

  • The Perfect Storm Battering Ron DeSantis

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“We are in a crisis and this governor is raising money off of anti-Fauci merch and going to other states to do fundraisers,” Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says of Ron DeSantis.Yes, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reaching all-time highs in Florida, and its leader is hawking koozies and pretending everything’s hunky dory.“I don’t really understand what’s going on every single time that he opens his mouth,” Fried, who’s running aga

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”

  • New Hampshire man’s cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.

  • CNN airs hot pursuit for Florida doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    A CNN team did not let the hot summer weather in Florida get in its way of tracking down a doctor accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Fire burns cabin of New Hampshire man jailed after nearly 3 decades in the woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his cat and chickens.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

    An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of McAllen. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding as the driver tried to veer off the highway onto Business Route 281.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.