'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandchildren prominent part of White House scene

President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Even son Hunter Biden gets a nightly call from Biden.

    Biden’s big Irish American family is becoming part of the scene now that he's at the White House, with his children, grandchildren providing the kind of grounding that has served him during a lifetime of public service. (April 27)

    President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Biden’s big Irish American family has been a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office, with his wife, children and grandchildren providing the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.

