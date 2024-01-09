Pop Rock Pickles? Here’s the wild food coming to Tampa’s Florida State Fair

Brace yourself and grab the Alka-Seltzer: The Florida State Fair has rolled out nearly two dozen new food concoctions for the brave souls who crave food on a stick on the midway. And this year has some doozies.

There’s the Pop Rock Pickle, a kosher pickle wrapped in a Fruit Roll-up, then dipped in chocolate and rolled in your choice of Pop Rocks, Fruity Pebbles or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The Honey Bunny Curd Burger is a hamburger topped with cheese curds and nestled between two Honey Buns, the vending machine staple. Poutine, Barbie pink icing, pickles and Spam all make appearances on the fair’s list of new food challenges. Though some, like the Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Tea or the Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger, are just indulgent innovations.

The state fair, which runs in Tampa Feb. 8-19, is the first state fair in the country every year, thanks to Florida’s mild winter weather. It is famous, or possibly infamous, for debuting weird food combinations that make headlines around the world.

It is the birthplace of the Donut Burger, the Donut Dog and the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake. So be proud, Tampa.

If you are ready to shed that New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, here are the temptations that will be offered this year at the Florida State Fair.

Pop Rock Pickle: Found at Shockley’s Food Service, the kosher pickle, which was the star of 2021′s state fair food stall hit the Pickle Pizza, instead goes the sweet route. After it is dipped in chocolate you get your choice of outer layers in the fizzy candy, Flintstones breakfast cereal or the scorching hot corn puffs.

Honey Bunny Curd Burger: A flame-grilled burger will be covered with a blanket of gooey cheese curds and nestled between two Honey Buns.

Temperamental Hog Funnel Cake: The funnel cake mix is combined with cornmeal and barbecue seasoning rub to create a crunchy funnel cake that is topped with pulled pork. It comes in three “temperaments.” Choose from Happy (sweet), Angry (hot) and Furious (super hot). “Then we smooth it down with cream cheese,” according to concessioner The Best Around.

Fried Spam Grilled Cheese: The sandwich features crispy pan-fried Spam layered with melted cheese between toasted bread. Found at Showstopper Concessions.

Barbie Funnel Cake: The hot color of the year is pink and this funnel cake comes with powdered sugar, Barbie pink icing and two kinds of sprinkles. Made by Paulette’s Food Service.

Bang Bang Tacos: The vegetarian version of the popular taco comes with fried cauliflower, oyster mushrooms or vegan shrimp tossed with Bang Bang sauce on flour or corn tortillas. They are filled with Asian slaw and topped with vegan crema, cilantro, green onion and chili pepper. Produced by Seasoned Green.

Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun: A unique combination that melds the flavors of a classic Oreo cookie with the taste of a cinnamon bun. Found at Cinnamon Saloon.

BBQ Fried Burrito: This diet buster is a barbecued pulled pork- and mac and cheese-stuffed burrito that is then deep fried to perfection. It is found at Low N Slow Catering.

Pickle Ranch Loaded French Fries: The many twists on pickles continue with this pile of loaded French fries topped with cheddar, bacon and pickle Ranch. Found at Chester’s Gators & Taters.

Spicy Korean Corndog: This food on a stick is a hot dog dipped in buttermilk batter, layered with cheese and rolled in crushed spicy hot Cheetos. Found at Seivers Smokehouse Grill.

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea: Freshly brewed iced tea is flavored with strawberry and chocolate. It comes topped with three chocolate-dipped strawberries. Found at Tiki Tea.

Jalapeno Lemonade: The fair’s famous fresh-squeezed lemonade is made with a surprise hint of jalapeno. Sweet and slightly spicy. Found at Coastal Concessions.

Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger: At Macken’s Sliders, an all-beef patty is topped with cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon in between two Belgian waffles with pearl sugar baked into the waffle.

Banana Cream Pie Funnel Cake: A hot funnel cake is topped with banana pudding, whipped cream and graham cracker crust. Found at Ryals Concessions Sweet Shop.

Campfire Dog: An all-beef hotdog is topped with baked beans and Applewood bacon. Found at DeAnna’s Donut Burger.

Strawberry Shortcake Kebab: For this food on a stick, mini doughnuts and fresh strawberry kebabs are topped with icing, fresh lemon zest, whipped cream and lemon-infused honey. “Feeling adventuresome? Dip it in chocolate,” said the creators at DeAnna’s Fried Banana Pudding.

Waffle Chicken Sandwich: As the The Bean Bar Co describes it: “Two waffles: Pepperjack cheese for that spicy kick, chicken tenders and two eggs. It’s the best brunch around town. Pair this with a Cuban coffee and you’re set.”

Lemonade Funnel Cake: Classic funnel cake comes with a sweet lemon-flavored topping. It can be found at Topscan Funnel Cakes.

Bacon, Caramel, Peanut Butter Apple Fries: Crisp apples cut into the shape of steak fries are deep fried, coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with bacon, Ghirardelli caramel and peanut butter powder. Fairgoers have the option of adding ice cream. Found at the Apple Fries booth.

Poutine Burger: A flame-grilled burger is topped with fries, warm cheese curds and gravy and served on a homemade bun. Found at DeAnna’s Donut Burger.

If you go

Florida State Fair: The fair, which has been held in Tampa since 1904, runs Feb. 8-19. Admission is $11, $7 for age 6-11 and $9 for seniors 55 and older (weekdays only). Ride armbands are $22-$54. Gates open at 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday and at 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-621-7821. FloridaStateFair.com.