Pop star Britney Spears' longtime manager resigns - Variety

FILE PHOTO: Singer Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills
(Reuters) - Britney Spears' longtime manager has decided to end his ties with the pop star, according to media outlet Variety, citing his letter to the singer's father, over her intention to stop singing professionally.

Larry Rudolph wrote in the letter to Jamie Spears and court-appointed care manager Jodi Montgomery that his "services are no longer needed" as Britney had been "voicing her intention to officially retire," the report https://variety.com/2021/music/news/britney-spears-manager-larry-rudolph-resigns-1235012207 said.

Britney Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, with decisions about her finances and personal care being managed by her father Jamie Spears. Last year, she began the legal process to remove him from handling her personal affairs.

Last month, the singer told a Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. Spears called the 13-year conservatorship abusive, saying she felt traumatised and angry and wanted her life back.

Jamie Spears is credited with reviving his daughter's career after her life spiralled out of control in 2007-08. He is also a joint conservator of the singer's finances.

Rudolph, who had worked with the singer for over 25 years, said in the letter he had never been a part of the conservatorship or its operations. Rudolph was not immediately available to comment on the Variety article and letter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)

