Was that pop star Joe Jonas delivering pizzas to the Surfside condo families?

Families awaiting word of their loved ones near the site of the Surfside condo collapse got a late-night surprise.

Pop star Joe Jonas arrived Thursday to pass out pizzas at the reunification center set up at the Surfside Community Center on Collins Avenue. A blurry picture of the music star was tweeted by El Pais correspondent Antonia Laborde.

“He arrived around 10:30 p.m.,” the Washington- based journalist told the Miami Herald Friday morning. “The families didn’t react. They are very affected. I’m not sure they even recognized him.”

Number of missing in Surfside condo collapse rises to 159, Miami-Dade mayor says

We don’t know why Jonas was in South Florida. His social media doesn’t mention the Champlain Towers South collapse, in which four people are reported dead so far.

The 31-year-old former boy-bander — whose actress wife Sophie Turner gave birth to daughter Willa last summer — just listed their Los Angeles mansion for $16.75 million, so it’s possible they are looking into real estate here.