Pop star’s sister stole from a Florida Hobby Lobby, cops say. Things spiraled quickly

More trouble for the Carter family in Florida.

Bobbie Jean Carter was arrested on the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon, TMZ first reported.

The 41-year-old former “House of Carters” star is the younger sister of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, and the second of five Carter children, two of whom have already passed.

According to a police report from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, at a little before 2 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a Hobby Lobby in Brooksville, about an hour north of Tampa, in regards to a retail theft.

Upon arrival, contact was made with an employee with the loss prevention team, who advised that he observed a woman on surveillance cameras “taking markers off the shelf and placing them into her purse.”

The female, later identified as Bobbie Jean Carter, then walked out of the store with the items, “passing all points of sale, making no attempt to pay,” said the employee, who held her in the loss prevention office and called cops.

When the deputy walked into the room, he observed Carter “grab her purse in a panic,” remove a powder-blue container from the bag and toss it underneath the desk.

The contents of the container were later examined and field-tested positive for fentanyl, said the arrest affidavit.

A list of the items she allegedly took, including Posca magic markers and butterfly stickers, had a total value of $55.32.

Carter was arrested and charged with retail theft and possession of fentanyl and held on $500 bond.

While being transported to jail, she became “quite upset,” said the report.

“Later while in the patrol vehicle she made statements about wanting to harm herself, advising her life was over and she just wanted to die. She then advised, ‘I’m just going to have to kill myself.’”

Carter was placed under suicide watch at the Hernando County Jail, and was still listed as an inmate there as of Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest marks the latest in many tragedies involving this family. Bobbie Jean’s younger brother, singer Aaron Carter, was found dead of a suspected overdose in a bathtub at the age of 34 last year in California. Leslie Carter died in 2012 following a drug overdose in New York, at age 25.