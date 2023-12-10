Pop-Tarts puts 1 million toaster pastries on the line in unforgettable football gameday experience

North Carolina State faces off against Kansas State in Orlando, FL at the highly-anticipated Pop-Tarts Bowl, with even more at stake than the actual game itself.

Pop-Tarts are putting a massive 1 million pastries on the line to give fans even more reason to tune into the game.

Prop-Tarts, an interactive experience to test just how fans intuitions are when predicting non-game-related moments throughout the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

With Prop-Tarts, fans can guess what will be dumped on the winning coach’s head and who will take the first bite of the first-ever Edible Mascot.

“Pop-Tarts fans love to debate everything, from their favorite flavor to whether or not to toast. Since our announcement last week, fans have been debating all the ways the first-ever Edible Mascot will come to life at the Pop-Tarts Bowl,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing at Pop-Tarts.

Fans can visit Prop-Tarts.com to participate and lock in their predictions for what Crazy Goodness will go down on game day.

Fans can make predictions until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 28 – 45 minutes before the game kicks off on ESPN.

Real-time results will be live on the site, and winners will be notified via email if they are among the first to enter a prediction that hits the mark.

For the fans who will attend the game, Pop-Tarts is bringing new flavors to game-day snacks and incorporating the beloved pastries into classic college football concessions that can be enjoyed at Camping World Stadium.

Including Pop-Tart Banana Pudding, an End Zone Celebration Pop-Tart Cheesecake, a Pop-Tart Ice Cream Sundae and even Pop-Tarts Popcorn.

Just outside the stadium, the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fan Fest will be packed with Pop-Tarts-themed activities for fans to enjoy.

