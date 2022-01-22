Pop-Up Test Company Closes | Burrito Restaurant | Missing Woman
Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.
Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens First Illinois Location
Located at 115 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights, the build-your-own-burrito restaurant will hire 10-15 employees.
$1.3M Wow House: 1 Of Scarsdale's Most Magnificent Homes
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate is up for sale.
Arlington Heights Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.
COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General
The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results, billing issues, among other charges.
Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts
Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen in Arlington Heights on Jan. 3, according to police.
POLICE REPORTS
