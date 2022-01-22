Pop-Up Test Company Closes | Burrito Restaurant | Missing Woman

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

Arlington Heights households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.



Located at 115 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights, the build-your-own-burrito restaurant will hire 10-15 employees.

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate is up for sale.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results, billing issues, among other charges.

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen in Arlington Heights on Jan. 3, according to police.





