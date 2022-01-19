Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics For Polk County Students, Staff, Family

POLK COUNTY, FL — A series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics started offering Polk County Public Schools students, staff and employees free vaccines Monday, a school news release said.

Any student, employee or family members who is eligible for the vaccine or booster can receive it as the below listed clinics free of charge. No appointment is necessary.

This is through a partnership with the school district and Health Hero Florida.

Children under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinics are open Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Lakeland High — 726 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland

Lakeland George Jenkins High — 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Haines City High — 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Kathleen High — 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

Thursday, Jan. 20

Lake Region High — 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Lake Wales High — 1 Highlander Way, Lake Wales

Tenoroc High — 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Winter Haven High — 600 Sixth St. S.E., Winter Haven

Friday, Jan. 21

Mulberry High — 1 Panther Place, Mulberry

Ridgeview Global Studies Academy — 1000 Dunson Road, Davenport

Frostproof Middle-Senior High — 1000 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof

There is no requirement for PCPS students, employees, or their families to be vaccinated, school district officials said. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will be available at all locations.

Pfizer vaccine follow-up dose:

If you received your first does of Pfizer on Jan. 19, you can receive the second dose Feb. 9. The next second dose for those who took it on Jan. 20 will be Feb. 10. Feb. 11 is the second dose date for those who took their first on Jan. 21.





This article originally appeared on the Lakeland Patch