Pop it yourself! AMC movie theater popcorn coming to Walmart with new at-home snack line

Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
·2 min read

You soon won't have to go to a movie theater to snack on AMC's popcorn.

The nation's largest movie theater chain announced Tuesday it's launching a new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn products that will be exclusively available at Walmart.

The home popcorn will be available in select Walmart stores on March 11, the day before the 95th Academy Awards. In April, the line will be on the shelves at more than 2,600 Walmart locations and on walmart.com.

The six-count microwave popcorn varieties are expected to retail for $4.98, plus tax, while the ready-to-eat popcorn bags are expected to sell for $3.98, plus tax. The flavors include classic butter, extra butter and lightly salted.

After the exclusive launch at Walmart, AMC said it "anticipates broader distribution channels" for the products later this year.

AMC Entertainment first announced plans to sell its AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn outside its movie theaters in Nov. 2021, with the goal to diversify its business and create a new revenue stream.

"With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors," AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. "We will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn."

In February,AMC said it would roll out a new initiative to price tickets based on how close moviegoers are to the screen nationwide by the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AMC popcorn coming to Walmart Oscar weekend with new at-home line

