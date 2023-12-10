Popcorn: Did you know a man from Ohio invented the first popping machine?

There are certain foods we connect with seasons of the year. There are strawberries, rhubarb and asparagus in the spring; pumpkins and apples in the fall; and soups and stews in the winter. I think popcorn fits into the winter category, as well. People have strung popcorn to decorate their Christmas trees and the popcorn balls we got at Christmas time were a treat.

Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel, which forcefully expands and puffs up when heated. French explorers wrote about the Iroquois Indians popping corn in clay jars. Evidence has been found in caves that popcorn was in the diet of people in New Mexico and Utah 1,000 years ago.

By the mid-1800s, popcorn had become a snack food and it was once a common breakfast food eaten with milk or cream. Charles Cretors from Lebanon, Ohio, transformed a peanut roasting machine into a popcorn popping machine in the 1890s.

As movie theaters came into being, popcorn was the in-demand snack by the customers. Some theaters that didn't serve popcorn even went out of business. During the Great Depression popcorn became a luxury at 5 or 10 cents a bag at a time when luxuries were not common. When many businesses struggled some popcorn businesses thrived.

General Mills had the first patent for microwave popcorn in a bag in 1981. Today, Americans eat about 1 million pounds of popcorn per year. About 70% is eaten at home and the rest is eaten at theaters and other entertainment venues. One statistic says this amounts to 43 quarts of popped corn per person.

I was recently in a couple of confection shops and the flavors of popcorn were unbelievable − salted, peppermint, dill pickle, pizza, double butter, barbeque bacon, cheddar, white cheddar, chocolate sea salt, pumpkin spice and others. Then there is good old caramel corn. Remember Cracker Jacks?

Marion is home to the Wyandot Popcorn Museum. It started in 1981 and has a circus theme.

Van Wert County is the number one popcorn producing county in Ohio and second is Erie County. Popcorn is considered a specialty crop. Ohio had been a leading popcorn producing state but production has decreased. Nebraska is the largest producer of popcorn and Indiana is second.

Popcorn is considered to be a healthy snack. Maybe we need to withhold some of the butter?

Iris Eppley is a member of the Farm Bureau Council.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Popcorn keeps the winter months popping