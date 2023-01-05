Popcorn and penalty kicks: McCarthy's push to become House speaker is sparking jokes on Twitter

Lawmakers are still voting on a Speaker of the House. Yes, really.

All eyes were on United States Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday, as he continued his push to be elected as speaker.

McCarthy’s efforts were defeated six times earlier this week, after he failed to meet the vote threshold from his colleagues needed be chosen as leader in the House of Representatives. He lost a seventh vote in the House on Thursday and appeared to lose an eighth vote.

The disorder marks the first time in a century that the process has taken more than one vote. A group of Republican lawmakers have held out on backing McCarthy for a range of reasons, from feeling he's too aligned with a so-called Republican establishment to spending bills and more.

The once-in-a-century political confusion isn’t just theatre either. Without a speaker, the House’s members can't be sworn in, and lawmakers can’t get to legislating.

That didn’t stop social media users, reporters and lawmakers from joking about the contentious climate on Capitol Hill.

The speakership now goes to penalty kicks — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) January 3, 2023

What if the real House Speaker was the friends we made along the way — Nick Manes (@nickrmanes) January 3, 2023

And some congressional reporters got in on the jokes about the ongoing uncertainty.

118th Congress, day three pic.twitter.com/F2u2BDC3Bi — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 5, 2023

Democratic lawmakers also jabbed their colleagues across the aisle.

The only Kevin that can defend a house pic.twitter.com/slcV0ZNkxp — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) January 4, 2023

This baby was born on the first round of votes. He’s now 4 months old 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/RVJFkhg7Sq — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) January 3, 2023

About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

Democrats have nominated House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., in each vote. Democratic minority whip Rep. Katherine Clark, Mass., nominated Jeffries as lawmakers voted for an eighth time.

