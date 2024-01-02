Popcorn-scented creatures and a surprise chimp: See the babies born at NC zoos in 2023

From popcorn-scented creatures to a surprise chimpanzee, North Carolina zoos had their share of births to celebrate in 2023.

Throughout the year, photos and videos showed the babies’ tiny paws and snouts, giving social media users a glimpse of the cuteness.

We are thrilled to announce that we have had not one but TWO litters of critically endangered red wolf pups born at the North Carolina Zoo!#SavingSpecies pic.twitter.com/6Io05EmxjP — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) May 9, 2023

One clip captured tiny endangered red wolf pups from the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro getting their check-up, while footage from the Greensboro Science Center showed a baby pigmy hippo sharing an early moment with its mom, McClatchy News reported.

There also were some unexpected moments, including a chimp that gave birth “in full view” of N.C. Zoo visitors. Weeks later, another chimp had a baby overnight, to the surprise of workers at the wildlife center roughly 70 miles west of Raleigh. Adorable videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram showed the two new primates spending time in their mothers’ arms.

Also in 2023, a whiskered animal called a binturong welcomed two babies at the Greensboro Science Center. The creatures, also called bearcats, are known for smelling like popcorn.

Though some baby animals weren’t born at North Carolina zoos, they quickly found new homes there. The Western North Carolina Nature Center in Asheville said it took in 3-month-old coyotes, while The Museum of Life and Science in Durham gave a second chance to a rescued bear cub, The News & Observer reported.

Here are more pictures of the new additions, including red panda twins and kittens from a “ferocious” species:

MORE BABIES!? ARE YOU KITTEN ME? We are excited to share the birth of 3 sand cat kittens, born on May 11, to first-time mom, Sahara and dad, Cosmo. The trio are bright-eyed & beginning to explore their surroundings in the Desert habitat.https://t.co/LthfaEup2D pic.twitter.com/CcQjyr58RV — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) June 2, 2023

Rare island critter births tiny baby at NC zoo, video shows. Then another pops out

Watch endangered red wolf pups and their parents roam new home in the wild in NC