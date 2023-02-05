Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws

1.8k
NICOLE WINFIELD
·3 min read

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister together denounced the criminalization of homosexuality and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches.

The three Christian leaders spoke on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference Sunday while returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge forward the young country’s peace process.

They were asked about Francis’ recent comments to The Associated Press, in which he declared that laws that criminalize gay people were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime.”

South Sudan is one of 67 countries that criminalizes homosexuality, 11 of them with the death penalty. LGBTQ advocates say even where such laws are not applied, they contribute to a climate of harassment, discrimination and violence.

“If he (Pope Francis) is coming here and he tells us that marriage of the same sex, homosexuality, is legal, we will say no,” Michael Makuei Lueth, South Sudan’s information minister, said after the pope’s AP interview and ahead of his visit.

On Sunday, Francis referred to his Jan. 24 comments to the AP and repeated that such laws are “unjust.” He also repeated previous comments that parents should never throw their gay children out of the house.

“To condemn someone like this is a sin,” he said. “Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.”

“People with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God Loves them. God accompanies them,” he added.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, recalled that LGBTQ rights were very much on the agenda of the Church of England, and said he would quote the pope’s own words when the issue is discussed at the church’s upcoming General Synod.

“I wish I had spoken as eloquently and clearly as the pope. I entirely agree with every word he said,” Welby said.

Recently, the Church of England decided to allow blessings for same-sex civil marriages but said same-sex couples could not marry in its churches. The Vatican forbids both gay marriage and blessings for same-sex unions.

Welby told reporters that the issue of criminalization had been taken up at two previous Lambeth Conferences of the broader Anglican Communion, which includes churches in Africa and the Middle East where such anti-gay laws are most common and often enjoy support by conservative bishops.

The broader Lambeth Conference has come out twice opposing criminalization, “But it has not really changed many people’s minds,” Welby said.

The Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, the Presbyterian moderator of the Church of Scotland who also participated in the pilgrimage and news conference, offered an observation.

“There is nowhere in my reading of the four Gospels where I see Jesus turning anyone away,” he said. “There is nowhere in the four Gospels where I see anything other than Jesus expressing love to whomever he meets.

“And as Christians, that is the only expression that we can possibly give to any human being, in any circumstance.”

The Church of Scotland allows same-sex marriages. Catholic teaching holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • The science behind the zombie fungus from 'The Last of Us'

    The hit HBO series "The Last Of Us" describes a post-pandemic world devastated by a mass outbreak of a "zombie fungus" that infects and takes over the mind of its hosts. Cordyceps – the so-called "zombie fungus" – is a real fungus and is sometimes used in treatments and therapeutics in Chinese herbal medicine. Although cordyceps does not infect humans, it does infect a wide range of insects.

  • An interview with AI: What ChatGPT says about itself

    Though others have interviewed ChatGPT, I had some anxiety-riddled questions of my own.

  • Whitney Houston's presence felt at Clive Davis gala with emotional tributes by Kevin Costner, Jennifer Hudson: 'Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive'

    "Neither one of us in the end could protect your beloved Whitney. But your fingerprints on her life are clean, my friend. You were a miracle in her life," Costner told Houston's mentor at the music mogul's annual pre-Grammy gala.

  • Worried about having a gas stove? Here's how to limit risks.

    The raging gas stove debate might have you reassessing how you cook. But replacing a gas stove with an induction stove - a commonly recommended alternative - isn't always feasible. Renters are often limited in what they can do. For homeowners, swapping out a gas range can be expensive and complicated, especially if it involves electrical updates.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Still, even if you cannot get rid of your

  • Officials urge evacuation near derailment, fearing explosion

    Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio urgently warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so Sunday night, saying a rail car was at risk of a potential explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel as far as a mile. It did not specify what was in that car or whether it was among those that had been carrying hazardous materials. Federal investigators had announced earlier Sunday that a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the fiery derailment near the Pennsylvania state line Friday night.

  • As GOP Rails Against Federal Spending, Its Appetite for Earmarks Grows

    WASHINGTON — In 2020, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told C-SPAN that his constituents were not in favor of earmarks, so he wasn’t either. Two years later, he earmarked a total of $37.9 million in two separate spending bills for projects in his district. When House Republicans voted to place their own moratorium on earmarks in 2010, Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., said the decision was a statement to Americans that “House Republicans are ready to lead the fight for lower spending, more transparency and res

  • Nile Rodgers steps in to accept Beyoncé's award after the 'Cuff It' diva misses first on-air Grammy category

    When "Cuff It" won for Best R&B Song, Beyoncé tied the record for the most wins by any artist in Grammy history ... but she wasn't there to witness Grammy history in the making.

  • U.S. Senator Booker sees delicate path forward for police reform

    Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker on Sunday said he believes a policing reform bill could pass the current Congress, although he acknowledged that it will be an uphill battle given disinterest in the Republican-led House of Representatives. Booker led the last significant congressional negotiations over police reform, which occurred in 2021, after a white Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, in an incident that sparked widespread protest.

  • Ukraine defense minister expects help from West on warplanes

    Ukraine's defense minister expressed confidence Sunday that Western allies would agree to the country's latest weapons request — warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine has already received everything from its “wish list to Santa,” except planes.

  • POLL: Should the Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII?

    The #Chiefs will soon have to make a decision on activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

  • Local minister: First Baptist Church should retract statement on 'biblical sexuality'

    In an open letter, an Orange Park pastor is saddened by the actions of First Baptist Church and their statement against LGBTQ individuals.

  • Pope accuses critics of exploiting Pope Benedict XVI's death

    Pope Francis accused some of his critics Sunday of taking advantage of retired Pope Benedict XVI’s death to score ideological points in the latest salvo in the partisan divide of the Catholic Church. During an airborne news conference returning from South Sudan, Francis was asked about the criticism that accelerated after the Dec. 31 death of Benedict, who lived in the Vatican as an emeritus pope alongside Francis for the first 10 years of his pontificate. In the days and weeks after his death, Benedict’s longtime secretary and some conservative cardinals came out with books, interviews and memos criticizing Francis’ papacy.

  • DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…

  • San Francisco Jewish center members 'paralyzed with fear' when man enters, fires gun: video

    A San Francisco man made anti-Israel comments and fired several blank rounds into a Jewish community center that was hosting a meeting.

  • Eric Adams spends coldest winter night in shelter after migrants refused to leave hotel

    Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams slept at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, where a housing facility for migrants was set up, to show how warm and welcoming the housing is.

  • Disney World Closer to a Huge Problem (You Need to Be Concerned)

    The Mouse House wants to create a perfect vacation environment, but those smiling "cast members" might not be smiling on the inside.

  • Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket 1 year later: Police

    Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday.

  • Giant Wave Capsizes Boat Amid Rescue Attempt Off Oregon Coast

    A giant wave capsized a boat off the coast of Oregon as a rescue crew attempted to save a stranded mariner on Friday, February 3, authorities said.Video released by the US Coast Guard (USCG) shows a student rescuer in training jumping into choppy surf six miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River, it said.As the rescuer swims towards the boat, a giant wave crashes onto it, capsizing it and sending the boater tumbling into the water.The USCG said multiple units responded to a mayday call from a disabled 35-foot vessel Sandpiper, which was taking on water on Friday morning.The rescue swimmer, a student of the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, was deployed to the water where twenty-foot waves and extremely high windspeeds were reported, the USCG said.The boater was rescued by the swimmer after the wave hit and both were hoisted to safety. The boater was taken to hospital with minor injuries.Astoria Police Department later said they had arrested the boater, who they named as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte.Police said Labonte had posted a video of himself on Facebook earlier that week placing a dead fish on the front porch of the Goonies’ house. Labonte was wanted for wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

  • California teen arrested after violent puppy-snatching; pet returned to owner

    Police in Bell Gardens, California, have arrested a teen girl suspected of stealing a one-month-old Maltipoo puppy during a violent robbery in broad daylight last week.

  • Why aren't college-educated Black women meeting their match?

    Bias and stereotypes at predominantly white institutions lead to college-educated Black women facing greater challenges in the dating market.