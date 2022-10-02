Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine

17
FRANCES D'EMILIO
·3 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.

Francis uttered his strongest plea yet about the seventh-month-old conflict, which he denounced as an “error and a horror.”

It was the first time in public that he cited Putin's role in the war. The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals.

Francis told the public, gathered in St. Peter's Square, that he was abandoning his usual religious theme for his Sunday noon remarks to concentrate his reflection on Ukraine.

“How the war is going in Ukraine has become so grave, devastating and threatening that it sparks great worry,” Francis said.

“In fact, this terrible, inconceivable wound of humanity, instead of shrinking, continues to bleed even more, threatening to spread,” the pope said.

“I deplore strongly the grave situation created in the last days, with further actions contrary to the principles of international law," Francis said, in a clear reference to Putin's illegal annexation of a large swath of eastern Ukraine. ”It, in fact, increases the risk of a nuclear escalation, to the point of fearing uncontrollable and catastrophic consequences on the world level.”

“Rivers of blood and tears spilled these months torment me,'' the pope said. ”I am pained by the thousands of victims, in particular among the children, and by so much destruction, that leaves many persons and families homeless and threatens vast territories with cold and hunger,'' he said.

“Certain actions can never be justified, never,'' the pope said. He didn't elaborate. But Putin sought to justify launching the invasion saying he needed to protect his country from what he called “Nazi" elements in Ukraine.

"It's anguishing that the world is learning the geography of Ukraine through names like Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Izium, Zaporizhizhia and other places, that have become places of indescribable sufferings and fears,'' Francis said.

"And what to say about the fact that humanity finds itself again faced with atomic threat? It's absurd,'' Francis said, who then called for an immediate cease-fire.

“My appeal is directed above all to the president of the Russian Federation, imploring him to stop, also for the love of his people, this spiral of violence and death,'' Francis said. ”On the other side, pained by the immense suffering of the Ukrainian people following the aggression undergone, I direct a similarly trusting appeal to the president of Ukraine to be open to serious proposals of peace,'' Francis said.

It is rare for the pope to single out leaders in his frequent appeals for an end to violent conflicts. In doing so, Francis signaled his extreme worry over the deteriorating situation.

“May arms cease and conditions be searched for to start negotiations able to lead to solutions not imposed by force but agreed upon, just and stable,'' Francis said. ”And they will be thus if they are based on respect for the sacrosanct value of human life, as well as on the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of every country, as well as the rights of minorities and of legitimate concerns."

Invoking God’s name and the “sense of humanity that lodges in every heart,” he renewed his many pleas for an immediate cease-fire.

Without elaborating, Francis also called for the “recourse to all diplomatic instruments, including those so far possibly not utilized, to end this immense tragedy."

“The war itself is an error and a horror,'' the pontiff lamented.

Throughout the war, Francis has denounced the recourse to arms. But recently, he stressed Ukraine's right to defend itself from aggression. Logistics complications have frustrated his oft-stated hope to make a pilgrimage to Ukraine to encourage peace efforts.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian troops take down pro-Russian flags

    STORY: Video posted by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, first deputy chief of the Ukraine's Department of Patrol Police, showed a Ukrainian service member climbing a metal structure before throwing to the ground the black-blue-red flag of the Donetsk People's Republic and the white-blue-red Russian flag.Ukrainian troops said on October 1 that they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine. Voices in the video can be heard referring to the 81 Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - a unit which was one of the first units to enter Lyman and help retake the town - according to Ukrainian army.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Key Town of Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’

    (Bloomberg) -- The strategic eastern town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has been “fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video posted on Telegram, a day after Russia announced it was pulling its troops out. The town is part of one of four regions Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed on Friday after referendums termed illegal by Ukraine and its allies. The UK said “undermanned” Russian troops probably suffered heavy casualties during the withdrawal, and that the

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces attack Russian army in Zolote area, killing 60 military personnel

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 09:19 After an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zolote in Luhansk Oblast on 1 October, Russian casualties are estimated to be 60 soldiers, as reported by Serhii Haidai, Head of the Oblast Military Administration.

  • Ukraine war: Indian doctor forced to abandon beloved pet jaguar

    Gidikumar Patil, who lived with two big cats in war-torn Ukraine, says he is now separated from them.

  • Russia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx

    Russia has restricted access to music-streaming app SoundCloud citing "false information" about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, quoting communications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN). Russia has battled big tech companies to control the flow of information after it sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, slowing Twitter's service and banning Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

  • Ukraine's forces destroy 8 Russian command posts and 3 ammunition storage points on 1 October General Staff report

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 07:42 Ukraine's defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] struck 8 Russian command posts, 10 concentrations of Russian military equipment, 3 ammunition storage points and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems over the course of Saturday, 1 October.

  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticizes Putin's 'nuclear saber-rattling' but says he doesn't 'see anything right now' indicating the Russian leader will use nuclear weapons

    "To be clear, the guy who makes that decision, I mean, it's one man," Austin told CNN of Putin's warnings of a potential nuclear conflict.

  • Iran lawmakers chant "thank you, police" amid growing public fury over woman's death

    Iranian lawmakers chanted "thank you, thank you, police" during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's authorities in years, with many calling for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule. Pledging allegiance to the Islamic Republic's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the lawmakers chanted: "The blood in our veins is a gift to our leader", a video shared on Iranian state media showed.

  • Ukrainian army destroys 16 Russian tanks, kills 64 invaders on southern front

    Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 64 Russian invaders and destroyed their vehicles on the southern part of the front line, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command reported on Oct. 2.

  • Putin ally recommends Russia use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine

    Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov said Saturday that Russia should consider using low-yield nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 16 Russian tanks, kill 60 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine on 1 October

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 04:54 Ukraine's defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] in southern Ukraine, killed 64 Russian military personnel, destroyed an ammunition depot and 16 Russian tanks over the course of 1 October.

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister briefs NATO Secretary General on Ukraine's membership application

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 00:48 Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said he briefed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "in detail" on Ukraine's NATO membership application.

  • This Week’s Top Military Photos: Sparky Didn’t Threaten This Colonel … Allegedly

    This week in the military, the Afghan Adjustment Act – a bill meant to provide more permanency for Afghan allies and their families evacuated after the fall of Kabul – is facing pushback in Congress as veterans hold 24/7 protests outside of the Capitol.

  • 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

    The first time the Russian soldiers caught him, they tossed him bound and blindfolded into a trench covered with wooden boards for days on end. Then they beat him, over and over: Legs, arms, a hammer to the knees, all accompanied by furious diatribes against Ukraine. Russian torture in Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers throughout the city, an Associated Press investigation has found.

  • Ex-Patriots player is 'disgusted' at how Tua Tagovailoa's injury was handled

    One former Patriots player gave a passionate take on how awful Dophins QB Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury was handled by the NFL and the Dolphins.

  • Ukraine claims full control of key logistics hub, eyes further gains

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Sunday it was in full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv's most significant battlefield gain in weeks, which a senior official said could provide a staging post for further gains to the east. "As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel. There was no comment from the Russian armed forces on Sunday on the status of the city.

  • Brazil’s Lula Nears Outright Win on Sunday, Polls Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Just one day before votes are cast, the final electoral polls on the Brazilian presidential race suggest former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could clinch an outright victory in the first round.Pollster Datafolha showed Lula with 50% of valid votes, which excludes null and blank ballots, while President Jair Bolsonaro garnered 36%. A candidate needs more than 50% to avoid a runoff.This was Datafolha’s largest poll, with 12,800 Brazilians interviewed in person across 310 citi

  • Pope begs Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death', cites nuclear threat

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal on Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences. In an address dedicated to Ukraine and made to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, Francis also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to be open to any "serious peace proposal".

  • Here is why Fresno must remain home for 144th Fighter Wing and its advanced aircraft

    Representative Jim Costa and Mayor Jerry Dyer outline the reasons. | Commentary

  • BOE Risks Losing Control Over Pound, Hedge Fund Giant Balyasny Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabThe Bank of England’s dramatic intervention to control bond yields earlier this week threatens the central bank’s fight to contain inflati