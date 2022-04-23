Pope appoints key posts, including nun in development office

Pope Francis attends an audience with members of the "Madonna of tears" community of Treviglio, northern Italy, at the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis made key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy Saturday, naming new deputies for the doctrine office and confirming the highest-ranked woman in the Holy See as the No. 2 in the development office.

The appointments are some of the first since Francis last month issued his long-awaited overhaul of the Vatican Curia, or bureaucracy, which acts as the central government for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church.

Francis promoted Irish Monsignor John Kennedy to head the discipline section of the newly named Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which handles clergy sexual abuse cases. In a 2019 interview with The Associated Press, Kennedy said the office had seen a “tsunami” of cases from parts of the world that had previously not reported any.

Joining him as secretary in the parallel doctrine section of the dicastery is Italian Monsignor Armando Matteo, currently the under-secretary in the office and professor of fundamental theology at Rome’s Pontifical Urbaniana University.

The powerful department is headed by Jesuit Cardinal Luis Ladaria, who at 78 could retire when his five-year term expires in July.

Francis also confirmed the new leadership of the Vatican office for human development, which groups together the Holy See’s departments responsible for refugees, the environment, charity as well as its COVID-19 response. Heading that office is Czech-born Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, a Jesuit like Francis who was recently dispatched by the pope to Ukraine and its border areas as a sign of solidarity with refugees fleeing the war.

His deputy is Italian Sister Alessandra Smerilli, an economist and the highest-ranked women at the Vatican in her role as secretary of the dicastery. Smerilli has taken on increasing responsibilities in the past two years after helping steer the Holy See’s response to the pandemic.

Both they and a third official confirmed Saturday, the Rev. Fabio Baggio, had been appointed on an interim basis after Francis removed key officials last year and more recently declined to renew the mandate of Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, who was recently appointed chancellor of the pontifical academies for sciences and social sciences.

After nine years of work, Francis issued his blueprint for the Vatican bureaucracy on March 19. For the first time it explicity allows for laypeople — including women — to head Vatican dicasteries, imposes once-renewable five-year term limits on some officials and gives institutional weight to his advisory panel on clergy sexual abuse by incorporating it into the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

An official in the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, Emer McCarthy, welcomed Kennedy’s appointment, tweeting Saturday: “It’s a good day for #Safeguarding.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican clears aide to John Paul II of negligence claims

    A Vatican investigation into allegations that the former top aide to St. John Paul II was negligent in handling sex abuse claims in his native Poland has cleared him of wrongdoing, the Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Friday. A statement from the embassy, or nunciature, said the investigation conducted by a Holy See envoy determined that Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz’s actions were “correct, and therefore, the Holy See decided not to proceed any further.” The Vatican sent Italian Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco to Poland in June 2021 to gather evidence and documentation into allegations of negligence while Dziwisz was archbishop of Krakow, Poland, from 2005 to 2016.

  • Teen charged with rape for alleged attack during active shooter drill

    Police say sexual assault occurred in pitch black room while other students were nearby

  • Pope: war in Ukraine 'destroys all people involved'

    Pope Francis on Saturday reiterated his condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning that the war would have no winners and would "destroy all the people involved." (April 23)

  • Holiday gatherings, travel uptick, decline in mask-wearing spur new rise in NJ COVID cases

    As COVID cases and hospitalizations have started to rise again in New Jersey, hospitals and nursing homes are reinstating limits on visitors

  • 6 teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting near East High School to appear in court

    6 teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting near East High School to appear in court

  • Pope Francis suspends activities for day of medical checks

    Pope Francis, who has had trouble walking due to leg and knee pain, suspended activities on Friday for medical checks, the Vatican said. The checks were taking place at the Vatican's medical facilities, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, explaining why there were no activities or audiences listed on Francis' public calendar for the day. The 85-year-old pope suffers from sciatica in the right leg and recently has had a flare-up of pain in his right knee, causing him to limp more pronouncedly and to sit during some activities.

  • Vatican, Vietnam agree to upgrade relations

    The Vatican and Vietnam have agreed to upgrade their relations, which have been slowly improving since a total break after the communist victory in the Vietnam War nearly half a century ago. A joint working group agreed at its latest meeting in Hanoi that in the near future relations would be upgraded to the level of residential representatives in both Hanoi and Rome, a Vatican statement said on Friday. This would be one step short of full diplomatic relations with ambassadors, which have been the stated aim of the talks since they began in 2009.

  • New Brunswick police seizure of crack cocaine may not be legal, court rules

    Leander Williams, a 50-year-old New Brunswick resident who has been released from prison on parole, will receive a new hearing in Superior Court

  • Knoxville Catholic diocese, Gatlinburg Catholic priest sued over sexual assault allegations

    A Sevier County lawsuit alleges the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville mishandled a report about a priest sexually assaulting a parishioner two years ago.

  • Time Might Not Exist at All, Some Scientists Say

    In the battle of the standard model vs. the quantum model of physics, time is the real loser.

  • Amsterdam airport strike causes chaos

    STORY: "The terminal is too full at the moment ... Schiphol is calling on travellers to not come to the airport anymore", airport authorities said in a statement issued shortly before noon (1000 GMT) on Saturday (April 23).Police closed down highway exits to the airport on Saturday afternoon as lines at departure gates stretched out of the airport buildings.Travellers were advised to stay away until at least 1300 GMT, while airport staff work to get as many as possible of the thousands of frustrated passengers aboard their often-delayed flights.Baggage handlers for KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, had early on Saturday gone on a previously unannounced strike in demand for higher pay and better working conditions.KLM ground staff handle about half of all luggage coming through Schiphol, Europe's third-busiest airport after Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow. Labor union FNV said the strike had ended around noon.

  • Ukraine police find more than 1,000 civilian bodies in Kyiv region: report

    Ukrainian police investigating the aftermath of fighting in the Kyiv region have found the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians, according to local media reports Friday.

  • Chanel Reopens Seasonal Store in Wealthy Russians-packed Turkish Town Bodrum

    The popular Turkey coastal tourist hot spot, where Roman Abramovich parked his superyacht, has seen rent prices skyrocket as wealthy Russians and Ukrainians flee the war.

  • Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games Style: An Exhaustive Analysis

    The experts have spoken—and they spotted all the subtle details (and nods to Princess Diana) you may have missed.

  • Mars's Phobos solar eclipse captured on video by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover

    NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover captured footage of Phobos, one of Mars' two moons, crossing the face of the sun.

  • EU admits rouble payments for Putin’s gas might not breach sanctions

    Britain is 'teetering on the brink of recession' as growth slows Budweiser taps turned off in Russia FTSE 100 falls 1.4c Pound slumps to lowest since 2020 lockdown Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Why it is so hard to forgive Emmanuel Macron Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Kremlin critic jailed over denouncing Ukraine war

    Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against a prominent opposition activist and remanded him in pre-trial detention Friday for allegedly spreading “false information” about the country’s armed forces. A court in Moscow ordered Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. held in detention until June 12. Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told reporters that the false information case against Kara-Murza cited a March 15 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives, in which he denounced the war in Ukraine, as the basis for the latest charges.

  • Ukrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland

    Hundreds of Ukrainians lined up for food handouts in central Zurich on Saturday as wealthy Switzerland struggles to cope with the arrival of around 40,000 refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Those staying with private host families - around half the arrivals, according to the authorities - are falling through the cracks of the welfare system altogether. Charities in Switzerland say many Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were turning to them for food, clothing and medical treatment, as was evident from the long line outside a Zurich charity's food bank on Saturday.

  • As Mariupol is destroyed, NATO must make it clear to Putin that he will not win.

    NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.

  • Gov. Tony Evers creates new office of environmental justice through an executive order bypassing Republicans

    Republicans last year removed the office from Evers’ proposed budget, but Evers got around them by creating it through an executive order.