Pope Benedict XVI Dies at 95

Pope Benedict XVI, whose papacy extended from 2005 to 2013 and who was the first pope in 600 years to resign, died Saturday at the age of 95.

The pope, who chose to be known by the title “Pope Emeritus” upon his resignation, had been frail for many years, but his condition dramatically deteriorated around Christmas. The Vatican had periodically released updates on his health thereafter. He died at the Vatican monastery that served as his residence.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 AM in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible. As of Monday morning, 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica so the faithful can pay their respects,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

Pope Francis is expected to preside over his predecessor’s funeral, scheduled for January 5 in St. Peter’s Square.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis had urged followers to pray that Benedict would remain comfortable and at peace as he prepared for death. The director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, had said Thursday that Pope Francis “renews his invitation to pray for him [Benedict XVI] and to accompany him in these difficult hours.”

Pope Benedict’s writings, including encyclicals and his famous book, Jesus of Nazareth, were very influential among Catholics, especially traditionalists. During his tenure, Pope Benedict led a revival of and relaxed restrictions on the Latin Mass, which his faithful fans say sparked many conversions.

However, that easing of restrictions on the Latin Mass, captured in the 2007 apostolic letter Summorum Pontificum, led Pope Benedict to be accused of dividing the church into factions. His successor, Pope Francis, reversed many of the changes codified in the letter and issued a new law requiring individual bishops to permit celebrations of the Latin Mass. Francis also mandated that bishops approve requests from newly ordained priests to practice the Latin Mass in communication with the Vatican.

In February, Pope Benedict shared his thoughts as entered what he believed to be the final stage of his life.

“Quite soon I shall find myself before the final judge of my life,” he wrote in a letter to the Archdiocese of Munich on February 8, 2022. “Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer, for I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings, and is thus also my advocate, my ‘Paraclete.'”

“In light of the hour of judgement, the grace of being a Christian becomes all the more clear to me. It grants me knowledge, and indeed friendship, with the judge of my life, and thus allows me to pass confidently through the dark door of death,” he added.

