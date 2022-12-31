Pope Benedict XVI leaves a 21st century legacy
Pope Benedict XVI's seven-year tenure as spiritual leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics was marked by controversy and reform. (Dec. 31)
Pope Benedict XVI's seven-year tenure as spiritual leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics was marked by controversy and reform. (Dec. 31)
The first pope to resign in 600 years has died at 95. Also: Trailblazing broadcaster Barbara Walters has died at 93. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
The German-born pontiff never wanted to lead the Catholic Church, and he may be best remembered for the way he departed the role.
ABC's Ines de La Cuetara discusses the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years.
The mother of an Ohio middle schooler is suing her daughter's school district, alleging a nurse's aide strip searched the girl. On Sept. 27, the unnamed middle schooler — a current eighth grade student at Eastlake Middle School — was approached by another student who asked to leave her vape pen in the teen's gym locker, according to the lawsuit. The student "begrudgingly agreed," the lawsuit states.
In an age of opt outs in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. have high-first-round draft grades and could have minimized exposure to injury by sitting out Saturday's game in the Superdome. For Kansas State, standout players including running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah are risking their draft stock as well.
Covid numbers in Los Angeles County have risen across the board in the days since Christmas, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all nearing or exceeding recent highs. The county Department of Public Health reported 3,968 new cases, along with 1,269 additional virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more Covid-related deaths. The actual number of cases is thought […]
Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died. He was 95. Benedict was the first pope in 600 years to resign. Benedict had become increasingly frail during his almost 10 years of retirement. Benedict’s dramatic decision in 2013 to resign paved the way for the conclave that elected Pope Francis. (AP Video shot by Luigi Navarra. Dec. 31)
Five-hundred Ukrainian troops a month will rotate into Germany to train with the U.S. Army.
Russia once again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, weaponizing winter with its largest attack in weeks. Live updates.
The massive blizzard in Buffalo, New York — which so far has claimed the lives of at least 39 people […] The post Buffalo blizzard highlights racial, class divides; most of the dead are people of color appeared first on TheGrio.
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen Brazil, entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected by an immigration officer.
GOP Rep. James Comer said Thursday that the White House's failure to respond to his request and Rep. Jim Jordan's request is an effort to "obstruct congressional oversight."
Olivia Colman may have moved on from The Crown after season four, but she still carries a piece of the show with her. Find out what memorable keepsake she took from set.
Alabama football faced Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday in New Orleans, and Bryce Young was spectacular in perhaps his final college game.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed Friday to deepen their bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of Moscow’s 10-month war in Ukraine, which weathered another night of drone and rocket attacks following a large-scale missile bombardment. Putin and Xi made no direct mention of Ukraine in their opening remarks by videoconference, which were broadcast publicly, before going into private talks.
Former President Donald Trump's tax returns are now public and show years of business losses.
Aldrick Scott being charged with first degree murder by Douglas County Attorney
Every year around this time, when others are rushing around making merry, I start to panic. But not for the reasons others might.
Alicia Silverstone shares son Bear, 11, with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki