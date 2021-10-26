The pope and Biden must discuss marriage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.P. De Gance
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The pope and the president will meet at the end of this month before the G-20 meeting, and social justice is undoubtedly going to be a topic of discussion.

Pope Francis recently launched a tweetstorm with a myriad of calls to action. But unfortunately, he left out the single biggest item that reduces poverty and closes the income gap in the West: healthy and fruitful marriages.

This is an area where the pope could and should have a lot to say. Indeed, the pope declared 2021 the year of St. Joseph, who has the title of “Pillar of Families,” so such an argument would seem to fit well.

The understanding of the social benefits of marriage are now so robust that ignoring them should be a source of embarrassment for any policymaker. And yet, it is nearly always left out of these conversations.

Research from the Institute for Family Studies found that 97% of millennials with a high school diploma who got a full-time job and who had a baby only after getting married didn’t live in poverty.

The income gap is growing in America largely because of the rapid growth of single-headed households. Single people, particularly single men, earn far less than their married counterparts.

Earlier this month, Pew released research on the numbers of people who are unmarried or live without a romantic partner. The study found that as of 2019, 38% were not living with a romantic partner during their prime working years, as opposed to 29% in 1990. Further, Pew found data that reinforce the Institute for Family Studies research that unmarried adults are less likely to be economically prosperous, have less access to benefits such as health insurance, and are more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as binge drinking or drugs, which in turn lead to a lower life expectancy.

How’s that for social injustice? But the data supporting marriage don’t end there.

Let’s keep in mind that children conceived in married homes are the most likely in our culture to avoid adverse childhood experiences, which means they are the most likely to thrive in school and in life as an adult.

Women who live in married homes are the safest from any form of violence. Women who live with a man who isn’t their husband are the most likely to suffer from domestic violence.

Children conceived in cohabiting homes often become victims of fatherlessness, as 40% lack a father by age 3, and 70% won’t have a father in their lives by age 12. This is the personification of social injustice. A child cannot choose his or her home life.

Yet, despite all of this, we continue to pretend the various and ever-changing sexual whims of grown-ups are the most important considerations.

Without a doubt, encouraging marriage as the means of creating a more just society is the core message Francis should advance when he speaks to President Joe Biden. He is best positioned to make this case. Plenty of folks in the media will endlessly repeat the many other ideas Francis laid out in his tweets.

If you still doubt this is relevant to their conversation, consider that Biden leads a nation that annually breaks new records for collapsing birthrates and marriage rates. The number of people getting married annually has dropped 31% since the year 2000 and 61% since the year 1970.

In 2020, the birthrate in the United States hit 1.64 per woman. Across the West, there’s a pandemic of fruitlessness: Germany’s birth rate sits at 1.54, Italy’s birthrate is 1.32, and Poland’s is at 1.44. The Catholic Church has frequently spoken out against euthanasia. How frequent will euthanasia become in a world with too few adult children to love and care for the elderly? How will vast social welfare programs get funded to help the poor when too few workers exist to pay for them?

Yet, many of our Western leaders fixate on Malthusian policy prescriptions to combat climate change. Awards are given to royals who live the example that children are a disease on society. The climate change that needs to occur is entirely around marriage and the family.

My colleague Dr. John Van Epp and I have been studying the issue of marriage for years, and the problem of leaving marriage outside of the conversation of poverty and social justice is a symptom of a much larger problem. Churches and policymakers only give lip service to the institution.

Church leaders universally say they value marriage. Most churchmen would probably agree it is the most important human institution, the core building block of society. Yet, we allocate money to those things we value. And church spending says we don’t value marriage. In our recently released book, we cite new research that shows 82% of Catholic parishes and 85% of all churches in the U.S. spend zero dollars annually on marriage and relationship ministry.

Biden and our policymakers need to hear a pro-marriage message from Pope Francis because no one else can give it on the world stage. Western leaders do not need yet another voice speaking about issues that are both wildly popular among our elites and ubiquitous in every form of media. In conversations with Biden, Francis should integrate marriage into any discussion on combating inequality and poverty in America or the West.

J.P. De Gance is co-author of Endgame: The Church's Strategic Move to Save Faith and Family in America.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Family, Pope Francis, Joe Biden

Original Author: J.P. De Gance

Original Location: The pope and Biden must discuss marriage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan coup: Protesters killed and dozens injured

    Soldiers are said to have opened fire on large crowds opposing the military takeover.

  • Arlington men joining forces to serve God in church, families and community

    Men Serving God, a nonprofit, is holding a free barbecue and motivational event Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Levitt Pavilion.

  • In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse

    Growing up in the piney backwoods of northern Louisiana, where yards were dotted with crosses and the occasional Confederate flag, Jacob Brown was raised on hunting, fishing and dreams of becoming a state trooper. Fortunately for Brown, the state police was known as a place where who you knew often trumped what you did, and where most introductory chats eventually got around to a simple question: Who’s your daddy? Jacob Brown is the son of Bob Brown, then part of the state police’s top brass who would rise to second in command despite being reprimanded years earlier for calling Black colleagues the n-word and hanging a Confederate flag in his office.

  • Letters to the Editor: Our insatiable appetite for violence in movies killed Halyna Hutchins

    A reader says her father, who directed "M*A*S*H," repeatedly expressed disgust at the level of violence onscreen.

  • Colts hold tryout for 7 players

    Jahleel Addae and Damarious Randall were among the seven players who worked out for the Colts.

  • Garden City Council member resigns 1 week before election. Here’s why and what it means.

    This ends her 16 years of service, two years into her current four-year term.

  • Judge in Chauvin trial to release names of jurors on Nov. 1

    The judge who oversaw the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Monday that he will make the names of 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public next week. Judge Peter Cahill's order said he will make the list of jurors public on Nov. 1. The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public..

  • Watch: Oblivious hikers startle Yellowstone wolf pack

    A photographer on Saturday shared video footage showing two Yellowstone National Park hikers startling a wolf pack at close quarters and continuing on as though nothing had happened.

  • Prince Charles and Camilla to travel to Middle East on first major royal overseas tour for two years

    The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will travel to the Middle East on the the first major royal overseas tour in two years, it has been announced.

  • Biden's, Grisham's energy policies impacting New Mexico political landscape

    In the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-New Mexico, lost to Republican Yvette Herrell in a district whose residents are reliant on oil and gas for survival. Despite trying to promote herself as a pro-oil and natural gas representative, Torres couldn’t shake off the effects of the anti-fossil fuel movement that has been incorporated in Democratic policies and is being pushed by the Biden administration.

  • Netflix's 'The Crown' to feature Princess Diana's 'Panorama' interview: report

    "The Crown" will reportedly feature a dramatized version of Princess Diana's since-decried Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

  • Oklahoma Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion restrictions

    The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday temporarily blocked three abortion restrictions set to take effect on Nov. 1.Why it matters: The laws would place new limits on medication-induced abortions and require doctors who perform abortions to attain board certification in obstetrics and gynecology.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Abortion advocates asked the court to put the three restrictions on hold after a district judge

  • Is my Halloween costume offensive? What to know about cultural appropriation

    Some Halloween costumes may be offensive to wear. Here's what to know about cultural appropriation and Halloween.

  • Oklahoma GOP senator draws outrage for calling Asian American families ‘yellow’

    Sen. David Rader (R-OK) has faced backlash for using the term “yellow” when describing Asian American families during a recent state senate presentation about the racial wealth gap. What happened: On Oct. 20, Damion Shade, a policy analyst at the Oklahoma Policy Institute, was holding a presentation on how racism affects the wealth gap between white and families of color and white families in the U.S when Rader asked him about Asian families while calling them “yellow,” according to Rolling Stone. “Well, into your presentation, did you go to yellow families?” the Oklahoma senator asked Shade after his presentation.

  • Eco-friendly sex: What is it and how does it impact on climate change?

    As more people try to live environmentally friendly lives, how do we make sex more sustainable?

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to work in Shenzhen, after extradition drama - Global Times

    Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei Technologies, returned to work at the tech giant's headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday after almost three years fighting extradition to the U.S. in Canada, state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times reported. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, completed three weeks of quarantine last week after returning to the southern city of Shenzhen where a crowd of well-wishers chanting patriotic slogans awaited her at the airport.

  • Number of police officers killed in line of duty increases 51%, according to FBI

    New FBI statistics show a 51% increase in the number of police officers killed in the line of duty so far this year. The FBI is reporting 59 law enforcement officers have been killed while protecting and serving in the U.S. 2021 compared to 39 from the same time frame last year.

  • UK's Prince Charles to visit Jordan and Egypt

    British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles will visit Jordan and Egypt next month in the first overseas tour by a senior member of the royal family since the COVID-19 pandemic started, his office said on Monday. Charles, 72, will be accompanied by his wife Camilla for the four-day trip which is due to begin on Nov. 16. His office, Clarence House, said the visit to Jordan, which will include a welcome from Jordanian King Abdullah and Queen Rania, was to mark Jordan's centenary and the importance the British government placed on its relationship with the Middle Eastern nation.

  • Oh yes it is! See the Queen’s fairytale pantomime dress from the Second World War

    Adored by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Brigitte Bardot, the luxury British shoe supplier Rayne counts aristocrats and Hollywood actresses amongst its clientele.

  • Virginia parents slam Obama's 'tone-deaf' dismissal of education issues amid alleged sexual assault

    Former President Barack Obama condemned Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin for focusing on hot-button education issues during the campaign, dismissing those issues as unserious and “fake outrage.” Virginia parents and parent advocates shot back at Obama's remarks, calling them “tone deaf” and “clueless."