Pope calls for diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine

In a Sunday (25 February) speech at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis called for conditions to be created for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Vatican News

Details: Speaking to Romans and pilgrims who gathered for the Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday, Pope Francis mentioned Ukraine immediately after the blessing.

Quote: "We sorrowfully marked the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine on 24 February.

There have been so many victims, injuries, destruction, suffering, and tears over this terribly long period, the end of which is still not in sight!

This is a war that is not only devastating this region of Europe but is also creating a global wave of fear and hatred.

Renewing my most sincere commitment to the martyred Ukrainian people and praying for all, especially the many innocent victims, I implore you to find that little bit of humanity that will help create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace."

Background: In January, Pope Francis wrote a letter to Sviatoslav, abbot of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. In it, the Pope condemned Russia's massive missile attacks on Ukraine and warned against "forgetting" about the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!