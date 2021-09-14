Pope celebrates Byzantine rite mass in Prešov

Pope celebrates Byzantine rite mass in Prešov
Pope celebrates Byzantine rite mass in Prešov
Pope celebrates Byzantine rite mass in Prešov
Yom Kippur is a time of reflection and atonement, so a celebratory "Happy Yom Kippur" doesn't ring true.
Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah
The Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of South Korea's biggest church was a symbol of the postwar growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and other scandals, died Tuesday. Cho, an emeritus pastor at Seoul’s Yoido Full Gospel Church, died at a Seoul hospital where he had been treated since he collapsed due to a cerebral hemorrhage in July 2020, the church said. “He was instrumental in growing the Korean church, particularly developing Yoido Full Gospel Church as the world’s largest church.”
A California church installed the first openly transgender bishop of a mainline Christian denomination in San Francisco.
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s incendiary episode of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, run like you’ve already met Season 11’s Big Bad and don’t want to get reacquainted. Well-played, Daryl. Well-played. Though Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead teed up the ultimate lovers’ spat between him and Leah, […]
Chilean Muslims reflect significant diversity. The Naqshbandi Haqqani Sufis, a global Sufi order that originated in Central Asia, are among them. John Albert, CC BYNora is a rare sight at the Universidad de Chile. Dressed in a long abaya, or Islamic robe, that covers all but her hands and face, her outfit distinguishes her from other students on campus. In between classes, she’ll often seek a quiet, sheltered space to lay out a small carpet and pray. If one were to ask Nora, as we did, about her
The strike comes ahead of one of the busiest bourbon tourist weekends all year.
Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed Son of God", is a longtime friend and spiritual adviser of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, with whom Pacquiao has recently locked horns. The popular Pacquiao is considering running for president next year and has alleged corruption in Duterte's government and criticised his cosy relationship with China https://www.reuters.com/world/china/philippine-president-spars-with-pacquiao-over-south-china-sea-2021-06-09.
The video shows the man kicking the woman in the chest after he walked past her on the stairs.
The knife and blood were fake, but his arrest was real.
A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.
A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...
African American descendants of former resort owners have been awarded property now valued at roughly $75 million
Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.
BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Pope Francis, at a memorial to the more than 100,000 Slovak Jews killed in the Holocaust, said on Monday that it was shameful how people who said they believed in God perpetrated or permitted "unspeakable acts of inhumanity". "Here, in this place, the Name of God was dishonored, for the worst form of blasphemy is to exploit it for our own purposes, refusing to respect and love others," the pope told representatives of the Jewish communities of Slovakia. "Here, reflecting on the history of the Jewish people marked by this tragic affront to the Most High, we admit with shame how often his ineffable Name has been used for unspeakable acts of inhumanity!" Francis said.
Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18, 2020, from complications of metastatic cancer at age 87
Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.
A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.
Michael Gove made racist jokes, mocked a future minister over her sex life and called the Prince of Wales a “wet, drippy adulterer,” new recordings from Cambridge Union debates have revealed.