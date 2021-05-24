Pope challenges Vatican's journalists: Who reads your news?

Pope Francis leaves after a visit to Radio Vaticana offices in Rome Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis challenged the Vatican’s in-house journalists Monday to essentially justify their continued work, asking them how many people actually consume their news in a critique of the office that costs the Holy See more than all its embassies around the world combined.

Francis visited the Dicastry of Communications, Vatican Radio and the headquarters of the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, which is marking its 160th anniversary. He appeared to use the occasion to lay down the gauntlet at a fraught financial time for the Holy See.

Facing a major pension funding shortage and a projected 50 million euro ($61 million) deficit this year, Francis has ordered salary cuts from 3% to 10% for Vatican employees, both lay and religious, and paused seniority bonuses for two years.

Francis has vowed not to fire anyone to offset the economic crisis created by COVID-19 and the pandemic-related shuttering of one of the Holy See’s main sources of revenue, ticket sales from the Vatican Museums.

But in a warning of sorts to the Vatican communications staff, he opened his unscripted remarks Monday with a pointed question.

“There are a lot of reasons to be worried about the Radio, L’Osservatore, but one that touches my heart: How many people listen to the Radio? How many people read L’Osservatore Romano?” Francis asked.

He said their work was good, their offices nice and organized, but that there was a “danger” that their work doesn’t arrive where it is supposed to. He warned them against falling prey to a “lethal" functionality where they go through the motions but don't actually achieve anything.

The question has been posed many times, since the Vatican’s communications office consumes more of the budget than any other department: According to the latest figures, the Dicastry for Communications had a 43 million euros ($52.5 million) budget for 2021, around 20 percent of the whole.

Its expenses are are greater than the combined expenses of the 10 smallest Vatican departments.

The Vatican has long justified the costs because its communications operations are at the core of the Holy See’s main mission: to communicate the Catholic faith to all corners of the globe.

The cuts Francis has imposed across the board have sparked a minor revolt among Vatican employees. They penned a blistering open letter May 20 expressing their “dismay and profound discouragement” at the cuts, lack of overtime and uncompensated increased workload, which they said didn't conform to the Catholic Church’s social doctrine.

They lamented in particular the great disparities in pay and benefits, especially for some lay managers and outside consultants on whom the Holy See relies heavily to oversee and clean up its finances.

“One cannot ignore the economic difficulties that families are today called to confront as a result of the pandemic,” they lamented in asking for a meeting to discuss their concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • Doug Emhoff didn’t want this life — but he’s happy as hell to be here

    The second gentleman is making history. But first, he’s trying to find the right footing as the spouse to the most powerful woman in the country.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • Woman who spat and cursed at KFC manager gets probation

    A patron at fast-food chain KFC who spat and cursed at a service manager last year because she was upset after waiting six minutes for her order was on Monday (24 May) sentenced to nine months of probation.

  • Pose provides delicious rom-com fantasy but trips over its melodramatic twist

    “Something Borrowed, Something Blue,” features not one but three lavish, cinematic montages. First, there’s the bouncy, heist movie-like sequence that opens the episode, featuring Elektra detailing to her house how she has suddenly become extremely rich by linking up with the mafia to franchise her phone sex business and help them launder drug money. Then, there’s a rom-com-ready montage of Angel trying on wedding dresses. But that’s not all! Pose keeps the over-the-top fantasy going with another montage of Elektra, Lulu, Blanca, and Angel all being pampered extravagantly on Elektra’s dime, complete with 90s-style scene transitions. Wedding dresses, spa days, champagne toasts, shopping sprees, editorial fashion looks—this episode of Pose is a layer cake of indulgence. It makes Angel the rom-com heroine of her dreams, and it places these trans women of color in contexts that usually exclude or devalue them.

  • Trump 'absolutely' bears responsibility for Capitol riot, his former official says

    Scott Brown, who was the ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, said Trump's achievements were "by the wayside now" because of the Capitol riot.

  • Top MAGA ally under fire for ‘squishiness’ on Trump

    Former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken briefly defended a home-state congressman who voted for impeachment. It could sink her Senate bid.

  • Are religious people more moral?

    Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BYWhy do people distrust atheists? A study we conducted, led by psychologist Will Gervais, found widespread and extreme moral prejudice against atheists around the world. Across all continents, people assumed that those who committed immoral acts, even extreme ones such as serial murder, were more likely to be atheists. Although this was the first demonstration of such bias at a global scale, its existence is hardly surprising. Survey data show that Americans are less trusting of atheists than of any other social group. For most politicians, going to church is often the best way to garner votes, and coming out as an unbeliever could well be political suicide. After all, there are no open atheists in the U.S. Congress. The only known religiously unaffiliated representative describes herself as “none,” but still denies being an atheist. So, where does such extreme prejudice come from? And what is the actual evidence on the relationship between religion and morality? How does religion relate to morality? It is true that the world’s major religions are concerned with moral behavior. Many, therefore, might assume that religious commitment is a sign of virtue, or even that morality cannot exist without religion. Both of these assumptions, however, are problematic. Are ethical ideals of one religion limited to group members? Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, CC BY-ND For one thing, the ethical ideals of one religion might seem immoral to members of another. For instance, in the 19th century, Mormons considered polygamy a moral imperative, while Catholics saw it as a mortal sin. Moreover, religious ideals of moral behavior are often limited to group members and might even be accompanied by outright hatred against other groups. In 1543, for example, Martin Luther, one of the fathers of Protestantism, published a treatise titled “On the Jews and their Lies,” echoing anti-Semitic sentiments that have been common among various religious groups for centuries. These examples also reveal that religious morality can and does change with the ebb and flow of the surrounding culture. In recent years, several Anglican churches have revised their moral views to allow contraception, the ordination of women and the blessing of same-sex unions. Discrepancy between beliefs and behavior In any case, religiosity is only loosely related to theology. That is, the beliefs and behaviors of religious people are not always in accordance with official religious doctrines. Instead, popular religiosity tends to be much more practical and intuitive. This is what religious studies scholars call “theological incorrectness.” Religiosity is only loosely related to theology. Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BY Buddhism, for example, may officially be a religion without gods, but most Buddhists still treat Buddha as a deity. Similarly, the Catholic Church vehemently opposes birth control, but the vast majority of Catholics practice it anyway. In fact, theological incorrectness is the norm rather than the exception among believers. For this reason, sociologist Mark Chaves called the idea that people behave in accordance with religious beliefs and commandments the “religious congruence fallacy.” This discrepancy among beliefs, attitudes and behaviors is a much broader phenomenon. After all, communism is an egalitarian ideology, but communists do not behave any less selfishly. So, what is the actual evidence on the relationship between religion and morality? Do people practice what they preach? Social scientific research on the topic offers some intriguing results. When researchers ask people to report on their own behaviors and attitudes, religious individuals claim to be more altruistic, compassionate, honest, civic and charitable than nonreligious ones. Even among twins, more religious siblings describe themselves are being more generous. But when we look at actual behavior, these differences are nowhere to be found. Researchers have now looked at multiple aspects of moral conduct, from charitable giving and cheating in exams to helping strangers in need and cooperating with anonymous others. In a classical experiment known as the “Good Samaritan Study,” researchers monitored who would stop to help an injured person lying in an alley. They found that religiosity played no role in helping behavior, even when participants were on their way to deliver a talk on the parable of the good Samaritan. This finding has now been confirmed in numerous laboratory and field studies. Overall, the results are clear: No matter how we define morality, religious people do not behave more morally than atheists, although they often say (and likely believe) that they do. When and where religion has an impact On the other hand, religious reminders do have a documented effect on moral behavior. Studies conducted among American Christians, for example, have found that participants donated more money to charity and even watched less porn on Sundays. However, they compensated on both accounts during the rest of the week. As a result, there were no differences between religious and nonreligious participants on average. When does religion have an impact? Dimitris Xygalatas, CC BY Likewise, a study conducted in Morocco found that whenever the Islamic call to prayer was publicly audible, locals contributed more money to charity. However, these effects were short-lived: Donations increased only within a few minutes of each call, and then dropped again. Numerous other studies have yielded similar results. In my own work, I found that people became more generous and cooperative when they found themselves in a place of worship. Interestingly, one’s degree of religiosity does not seem to have a major effect in these experiments. In other words, the positive effects of religion depend on the situation, not the disposition. Religion and rule of law Not all beliefs are created equal, though. A recent cross-cultural study showed that those who see their gods as moralizing and punishing are more impartial and cheat less in economic transactions. In other words, if people believe that their gods always know what they are up to and are willing to punish transgressors, they will tend to behave better, and expect that others will too. Such a belief in an external source of justice, however, is not unique to religion. Trust in the rule of law, in the form of an efficient state, a fair judicial system or a reliable police force, is also a predictor of moral behavior. And indeed, when the rule of law is strong, religious belief declines, and so does distrust against atheists. The co-evolution of God and society Scientific evidence suggests that humans – and even our primate cousins – have innate moral predispositions, which are often expressed in religious philosophies. That is, religion is a reflection rather than the cause of these predispositions. But the reason religion has been so successful in the course of human history is precisely its ability to capitalize on those moral intuitions. What’s behind success of religion? Saint Joseph, CC BY-NC-ND The historical record shows that supernatural beings have not always been associated with morality. Ancient Greek gods were not interested in people’s ethical conduct. Much like the various local deities worshiped among many modern hunter-gatherers, they cared about receiving rites and offerings but not about whether people lied to one another or cheated on their spouses. According to psychologist Ara Norenzayan, belief in morally invested gods developed as a solution to the problem of large-scale cooperation. Early societies were small enough that their members could rely on people’s reputations to decide whom to associate with. But once our ancestors turned to permanent settlements and group size increased, everyday interactions were increasingly taking place between strangers. How were people to know whom to trust? Religion provided an answer by introducing beliefs about all-knowing, all-powerful gods who punish moral transgressions. As human societies grew larger, so did the occurrence of such beliefs. And in the absence of efficient secular institutions, the fear of God was crucial for establishing and maintaining social order. In those societies, a sincere belief in a punishing supernatural watcher was the best guarantee of moral behavior, providing a public signal of compliance with social norms. Today we have other ways of policing morality, but this evolutionary heritage is still with us. Although statistics show that atheists commit fewer crimes than average, the widespread prejudice against them, as highlighted by our study, reflects intuitions that have been forged through centuries and might be hard to overcome. [ Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get a digest of academic takes on today’s news, every day. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:The invention of satanic witchcraft by medieval authorities was initially met with skepticismGut check: Researchers develop measures to capture moral judgments and empathyDoes being religious or spiritual make you more ethical at work? Dimitris Xygalatas does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

    Suu Kyi looked in good health during a 30-minute meeting with her legal team, but said she had no access to newspapers during detention and was only partially aware of what was happening outside, her legal team head, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters. Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power, with daily protests, marches and strikes nationwide against the junta. Suu Kyi "wished people good health" in her meeting with her lawyers and also made a reference to her National League for Democracy (NLD) party that could be dissolved soon.

  • Navy says it's charting a new course after rash of problems

    The Navy’s speedy littoral combat ships had propulsion failures. Its newest aircraft carrier had problems with the system that launches aircraft. The Navy's troubles have caused delays and cost billions of dollars.

  • Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

    Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. The government's Dubai Media Office did not acknowledge the release of the images. The photos' pedestrian captions belie the fact that United Nations experts and human rights activists had called on Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter.

  • Pfizer begins testing use of pneumococcal vaccine along with COVID-19 booster shot

    The aim of the study is to understand if the combination of the vaccines is safe, and the immune response after adding the pneumonia vaccine to the existing COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer said. The vaccine candidate, 20vPnC, is being developed to help protect adults against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The new study will include 600 adults who will be recruited from the two companies' late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, after having received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months before entering the co-administration study.

  • Will Biden cancel massive student loan debt? Suddenly, that's looking doubtful

    New signs indicate the president may be shying from forgiving even $10,000 per person.

  • Ex-Navy Officer Masterminds Murder Of His Wife For Her Life Insurance Policy

    Roxanne Fricke's murder occurred in front of scores of eyewitnesses in a public place. Still, it would take years for justice to be served in the twisty and baffling case. On May 13, 1988, the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a report that gunshots had been fired outside a supermarket in the coastal city in southeastern Virginia. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who’d been shot twice, once in the throat and in the head, retired detective Robert Sager told “Mastermind of Murder,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. The victim, eyewitnesses told cops, had stashed her groceries in the backseat of her car and then climbed into the driver’s seat. As she put the vehicle into reverse, a shooter ran up to the car and blasted her twice. They told officials that the suspect ran off and escaped in a yellow car. Roxanne Fricke The grocery store parking lot was filled with people who saw the shooting go down, Sager told producers. Each one of them had a different description of the male suspect, claiming he was white, black, tall, short, young, old. Conflicting reports muddied the investigation. The victim’s purse wasn’t in the car, leading investigators to consider that the slaying was connected to a robbery. Through the car’s license and registration, it was found to belong to a Navy officer and his wife, Michael and Roxanne Fricke. The victim was determined to be 31-year-old Roxanne, whose husband confirmed the identity from a crime-scene photo. The couple had a 13-month-old son. Investigators monitored Roxanne's credit cards. When there was no activity in the days following her murder, they realized that it was unlikely that the shooting had been a robbery gone wrong. What was the real motive? Members of Roxanne’s family told investigators that she didn’t have enemies. However, in the days and weeks following her death, they observed Michael becoming increasingly remote and unwilling to focus on his wife and her murder. He didn’t want them talking to reporters about it, they told producers. He didn’t pursue the case with the police. He appeared to be moving on. Although Michael’s behavior didn’t sit well with his late wife’s family, investigators didn’t have enough evidence to consider him a person of interest. The case stalled, and Michael requested a transfer to Ohio, where he moved with his son and remarried. But in August, 1990, Roxanne’s murder was roused from its cold case status. Gilroy Lamar Brunson, who was under investigation then in a fraud case, told authorities he would share information on Roxanne’s case in exchange for leniency in his. When authorities interviewed Brunson he had information about her case that had not been made public, according to Dan Rice, who worked as a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Brunson named the shooter as Angelo Rivera, an auto mechanic. Investigators discovered that during the time of Roxanne’s shooting, Rivera drove a yellow car. It seemed like a solid lead, so authorities enlisted Brunson to wear a wire in order to record Rivera copping to the killing. When Roxanne’s murder came up during the men’s conversation, Rivera became suspicious and even patted down Brunson, according to “Mastermind of Murder.” Rivera didn’t find the wire. Although he never directly confessed to pulling the trigger he admitted involvement in the crime. Police arrested Rivera in 1993 and accused him of shooting Roxanne Fricke for money, reported The Virginian-Pilot in 2010. But there were still missing pieces so detectives continued to question Brunson, who eventually revealed that he acted as the middleman between Rivera and the person who wanted Roxanne to be killed. In exchange for identifying the mastermind of the murder Brunson would get blanket immunity, provided he wasn’t the actual hitman. When the deal was completed, Brunson named Michael Fricke as the man behind his own wife’s parking-lot execution. Investigators learned that Brunson’s relationship with Lt. Cmdr. Michael Fricke began in 1988 at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. Michael used his pull as an officer to help Brunson’s bid to get into the Navy’s elite SEAL team program. Michael then used that as leverage over Brunson, who considered Michael to be a friend. Michael tested the waters of Brunson’s indebted loyalty by asking him if he knew someone who could rough up a man he claimed Roxanne was seeing, according to “Mastermind of Murder.” Michael then upped the ante and asked Brunson for help in killing Roxanne. In 1988, five years after Roxanne’s murder, authorities tried to question Michael, who immediately lawyered up. That led authorities to believe his involvement. The Navy, however, wasn’t ready to allow them to move forward at this time to charge an officer with a capital crime. Further digging revealed that Michael had taken out a $100,000 life insurance policy on his wife shortly before she was shot and that he had had multiple affairs. Some of the women he’d been seeing on the sly were the wives of enlisted men. The infidelities, if exposed, could threaten his career. Roxanne knew she was married to a cheater, her family members told producers. Investigators had found a motive for the murder but they still lacked evidence directly linking Michael to Roxanne’s murder -- until they learned Michael had been in possession of his wife’s wedding rings that were in her purse that was stolen when she was killed, which provided that connection they needed, according to “Mastermind of Murder.” Michael was arrested for murder. But as prosecutors prepared their case, they were dealt a devastating blow. Brunson was deemed an unreliable witness. As a result, both Rivera and Brunson walked free. Michael, who faced a possible death sentence, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder, reported the Virginian-Pilot. He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. After serving 16 years he successfully applied for release from the Department of Defense’s only maximum-security prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. About a month before his release date, Michael, 54 was officiating a softball game on July 24, 2010 and got into a dispute with a player. Michael was bashed in the head and died from his injuries. To learn more about the case, watch “Mastermind of Murder,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen, or stream episodes here.

  • Kevin Spacey hired for 1st film role since sexual assault allegations

    For the first time since facing allegations of sexual assault, Kevin Spacey has been hired for a film role. The disgraced actor is set to appear in an upcoming low-budget Italian film directed by Franco Nero called L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, Variety reported. Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, is also expected to appear in the movie, according to ABC News. Spacey's role was described as a small cameo, and he'll reportedly be playing a police detective. The detective, The Guardian reports, investigates the case of a man "wrongly accused of sexually abusing children." This is the first film role that Spacey has set since sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him in 2017, prompting his exile from Hollywood. In the immediate wake of the allegations, he was fired from Netflix's House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. Spacey's only appearance on film since the allegations was in Billionaire Boys Club, which was released in 2018 but filmed prior to the scandal. "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero told ABC News. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie." Since the allegations against Spacey came to light, the actor was charged with indecent assault in Massachusetts, though the charge was dropped after the alleged victim pleaded the fifth. In 2019, a sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey was dismissed after the accuser died, and a judge recently ruled that another lawsuit against Spacey for alleged sexual assault could not go forward unless the anonymous victim identifies themselves. Though Spacey was able to set this small role in Nero's Italian film, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in April that "there is little appetite in Hollywood to bring Spacey back." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionJohn Oliver humiliates local TV stations with 'sexual wellness blanket' sponsored contentWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • COVID: 11 companies fined for not ensuring employees work from home – MOM

    Eleven companies were fined for failing to ensure work-from-home as a default arrangement for employees who are able to do so, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on 24 May.

  • Mississippi's 'Pink House' becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

    JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) -For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts. But the future of that access feels threatened like never before after the U.S. Supreme Court thrust the clinic's noisy city block into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights.

  • Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene rally in Maricopa County to keep 'big lie' going

    On Friday, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene brought their “America First” road show to Maricopa County, the place that has become ground zero in the Republican effort to keep alive former President Donald Trump’s false claims about his 2020 election loss.

  • Drug dealer caught after fingerprints identified in cheese holding picture

    Police tracked him down using his fingerprints from a photo he took holding cheese.

  • Celluloid canines honored in London

    The Fido Awards honors performances by dogs in movies over the last 12 months. This year's ceremony was held Sunday at King's Cross in London, with the main award being split between "Truffle Hunters" and "Stray." (May 24)

  • Secret security agents were on board 'hijacked' Belarusian flight, Ryanair boss claims

    Michael O’Leary, the boss Of Ryanair, has said he believes there were Belarusian KGB agents on board the flight forced to land in Minsk by a Belarusian military aircraft. “It is a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” he told NewstalkFM Ireland after Roman Protasevich, an exiled opposition journalist was arrested on the Ryanair plane "It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told Ireland's Newstalk radio. "We believe there were some (Belarusian security agency) KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well." The United Kingdom and the European Union has called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said, “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. “The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus. The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions."