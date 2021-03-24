Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others

FRANCES D'EMILIO
·2 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Trying to save jobs as the pandemic pummels Vatican revenues, Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals and other clerics, including priests and nuns, who work at the Holy See.

In a decree being published on Wednesday by the Vatican's official newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Francis said that starting in April cardinals' salaries will be reduced 10%. Superiors of the Holy See's various departments will be hit by 8% cuts while lower-ranking priests and nuns will see 3% vanish from their paychecks.

In the decree he signed on Tuesday, the pope noted that the Holy See's finances have been marked by several years of deficit. Worsening those financial woes, the pope wrote, was the COVID-19 pandemic, “which has impacted negatively on all the sources of revenue of the Holy See and Vatican City State.”

The belt-tightening "has the aim of saving current job positions,'' Francis wrote.

Bans on tourism by many countries and other pandemic restrictions have severely reduced revenues at the Vatican Museums, which, with its Sistine Chapel, is one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Italy. A perennial big money-maker for the Vatican, the Museums opened for some weeks during the pandemic, when the situation in Italy improved. But with tourists from the United States and some other countries banned, the museums' cavernous rooms were eerily uncrowded. The Museums are currently closed and will stay so for now, including during the upcoming Holy Week.

The pay cuts also apply to several Vatican basilicas in Rome as well as to the diocese of Rome, which is under the pope's direction.

Cardinals, other clerics and well as nuns generally don't have expenses most people have like rent, mortgages, utility and heating bills, since they reside in housing owned by the Vatican or religious orders. Some cardinals have spacious, well-appointed apartments in historic palazzi in Rome.

In any case, Francis noted, the salary reductions won't apply to anyone who can document that the cuts will make it “impossible to meet fixed expenses related to their health conditions or those of their relatives.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

    Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms. In testimony prepared for a hearing before House Energy and Commerce subcommittees on Thursday, Zuckerberg acknowledged the calls for changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act which gives companies like Facebook immunity from liability for content posted by users. Facebook, along with Twitter and Alphabet's Google whose CEOs Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai also testify on Thursday, have been under fire from Democrats for misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, some of it posted by foreign actors.

  • Rape charge, woman’s death on South Beach devastate families in two states

    Christine Englehardt, 24, ran marathons, was studying nursing, and managed a pizza restaurant outside Philadelphia. This month, she decided to travel alone to Miami Beach, which has attracted thousands of young people from across the country during a raucous spring break.

  • Italy Sees an LGBTQ Hate Crime Up Close. Will It Help Change the Law?

    Emanuele Cremaschi/GettyROME—The week the Vatican announced it could not bless same-sex unions because they were “sinful,” 24-year-old Jean Pierre Moreno was feeling disheartened. The activist and member of the advocacy group Gaynet Roma had come to Italy from his native Nicaragua two years earlier in part because, as a gay man, he was discriminated against there. As a Catholic, he said the Vatican news disappointed him, but at least in Italy he says he felt safe.Then, on Feb. 26, all of that changed. Moreno and his companion Alfredo Zenobio were waiting at a Roman subway stop when they shared a warm embrace and a kiss—something anyone who uses Roman public transportation can attest is a regular occurrence among straight couples. Then they heard a man waiting for the train in the other direction yell in Italian, “Non vi vergognate?” (Aren’t you ashamed?”) Morena says he yelled back, “Cosa te ne importa?” (“What do you care?”)Italy’s Gay Rights Showdown with the VaticanA few minutes later, the man illegally traversed the subway tracks and jumped up on the platform where the young men were, then punched Moreno in the face and started kicking and hitting them, yelling obscenities. A friend who was with them filmed the whole thing. They took the film to the police, who eventually checked the subway surveillance camera a week after the attack, but by then the tapes had been recorded over.“We weren’t doing anything wrong,” Moreno said on an Italian television program after Gaynet shared the video on their website. “Alfredo and I exchanged a kiss and the man on the other side began to insult us.” The two men tried to defend themselves and the man eventually stopped and skipped back over the tracks and got on the first train in the opposite direction. The 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with assault. “I thought I could live peacefully in Rome, where I also found a job,” Moreno said. “But things like this can happen here too.”The filmed attack, by now viral around the world, has reignited fierce debate in Italy, which is one of the few countries in Europe that does not have legislation against LGBTQ hate crimes, albeit not for a lack of trying. There is currently a bill called the Zan Law that has been stalled in the upper house of parliament—and not even yet scheduled for debate— after passing through the lower house of parliament last November. The bill is wide-ranging, covering hate crimes against LGBTQ people, disabled people, and women. Until now, the leader of the far-right Lega party, Matteo Salvini, has successfully kept it off the calendar. Salvini, when interior minister, ordered birth certificates be reworded to show mother and father after the previous liberal minister changed them from parent 1 and parent 2, and is staunchly anti-immigrant. He said the attack on the young men should “not be exploited for political means.”Alessandro Valera is the founder of Ashoka Italia, a network of social innovators, and a member of Famiglie Arcobaleno (Rainbow Families), the national association of same-sex parents. He told The Daily Beast that it would be sufficient to change the current law that exists against discrimination based on race, creed and gender, to include sexual orientation and sexual identity like most countries did in the early 2000s. “The reason this is not there is because of the enormous power the Catholic Church yields in this country,” he says. “The reason this didn’t happen here is because the Catholic Church is a homophobic institution, so such a law would have put citizens in a position to sue the Catholic Church for discrimination.”Valera believes that the pushback against the law is precisely because such legislation could put the Vatican and the Italian government in the bullseye. The Vatican, which discriminates against women, could be a target, and the Italian government, which does not presently allow same-sex marriage (only civil unions are legal in Italy), step child adoption or surrogacy, could also be sued—which could set a precedent for the rest of Europe. “That’s why if this is passed, we will leap ahead of other places,” he says. “This kind of law will obviously provide legal grounds to challenge the present illegality of gay marriage, you could easily sue the government for that.”His organization Ashoka has been studying whether systemic change is needed for mindset change to happen, which he says would at least make people take a stand. When Italy passed a law legalizing same-sex unions in 2016—the last country in Europe to do so—he said people suddenly formed an opinion about it, and that was ultimately helpful in changing the mindset. “The two are mutually enforced, you don’t need a change of legislation to change peoples’ minds, but there won’t be a change of legislation unless a majority have changed a mindset,” Valera said, adding that Italy is a country where before the same-sex union debate, the public broadcaster RAI cut all the intimate gay-themed scenes out of the movie Brokeback Mountain. “The discussion and legislation massively changed how people thought about same sex unions. Even if one in two changes their opinion, you’ve got millions. For the first time people started thinking about it. That also allows more people to come out and feel safe.”Rosario Coco, the head of Gaynet Rome, which released the video, says that without the new hate crime legislation it is difficult to prosecute crimes like that against Morena and Zenobio. In the last 10 years there have been around 12 similar attacks each month, but in 2020 the number was higher, up to 15 attacks reported a month. “Unfortunately the law enforcement process wasn’t easy,” Coco wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “Police struggled to comprehend the homophobic motive. It took a supplementary complaint to put in a request to retrieve security camera footage, which would prove the facts. We are now awaiting the public prosecutor’s ruling on what happened, hoping that everything possible will be done to identify the attacker and to classify this crime in the best possible way according to the law.”It's not clear if that will ever happen. But one thing Valera notes is that more people would come forward if these crimes could be punishable. “Often when homophobic or any sort of hate crimes happen, a surge in reported crimes is not necessarily an indication of a surge of the phenomenon, it may just mean that they trust the police more to do something about it,” he told The Daily Beast. “We are the only country in Western Europe not to have marriage equalities or gay families recognized, so the homophobic mentality of the state entitles people to be homophobic. It’s time that changes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Snyder to buy out other Washington owners, pending approval

    Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team’s minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club. An NFL spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5% of Washington Football Inc. They have been mired in a court dispute with Snyder over their shares of the team.

  • 3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

    Three members of a Russian bomber's air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Moscow. Russian media reported that the victims included Col. Vadim Beloslyudtsev, the commander of the bomber unit stationed at the Shaikovka airbase near Kaluga.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • North Korea missile tests ‘on low end of spectrum’ of provocations says Biden official

    Rogue state fired at least one missile over the weekend

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • More than 1,600 cattle on second Spanish cattle ship to be killed

    Spain on Monday ordered the slaughter of 1,610 cattle which have been stuck aboard the Elbeik livestock ship since December, just weeks after hundreds of cattle on another vessel met a similar fate. The agriculture ministry said the animals were unfit for further travel and could not be re-imported into the European Union, meaning they must be isolated and killed in the coming days. In December, Turkish authorities rejected the animals and another 850 Spanish cattle aboard the Lebanon-flagged Karim Allah over concerns they had bovine bluetongue virus, turning both vessels into international pariahs.

  • Washington Is Blue, the NRA Is Weak, But Gun Bills Still In Limbo

    Drew Angerer/GettyIt took about five minutes before a gun hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee assumed a familiar cadence Tuesday morning.Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) opened by expressing a quiet rage and dismay over how they could be talking about another mass shooting, with two taking place in the week after Durbin first announced the hearing on “Reducing Gun Violence.” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) echoed Durbin’s concern about the loss of life, but he then quickly veered into addressing the violence over the summer sparked by racial unrest and the need to increase funding for law enforcement.The partisans on either side of the dais then recycled their traditional speeches—Democrats accusing Republicans of doing nothing, Republicans accusing Democrats of using a tragedy to further an agenda that wouldn’t have saved the lives lost anywayAs the pandemic raged in the United States in 2020, mass shootings became less common while other forms of gun violence rose significantly. But two mass shootings in a week—one at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead, and another on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead—brought the hearing back to a more common refrain.While plenty has changed in Washington, new federal gun restrictions remain some of the toughest to enact. And despite calls from President Joe Biden on Tuesday to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as implement new background checks, the issue is unlikely to go anywhere.For more than a decade, Democrats largely blamed that intransigence on the National Rifle Association, a Second Amendment rights organization with deep pockets and a long memory.But the NRA is now hardly the empty shell of its former self. Over the last few years, the NRA has lost massive amounts of money amid internal corruption scandals and a barrage of lawsuits that have shaken the faith of even its most devout members.In the 2020 election, the group spent a fraction of what it did in 2016, and in January, the embattled organization filed for bankruptcy. And yet, Tuesday’s debate tracked largely the same as hearings in the past.“The NRA leadership is diminished, (in stature at least), but NRA is no longer the ‘only game in town’ nor is it the 800 lb gorilla of days gone bye,” Richard Feldman, president of the Independent Firearm Owners Association and a former NRA lobbyist, told The Daily Beast in an email. “The internet has allowed dozens of state based gun rights groups to have as much (or even more) power in their own states than NRA ever did.”While other groups have cropped up to help take the NRA’s place, it’s still unclear whether small national organizations and state-based operations can match the NRA’s financial influence.In 2020, the NRA spent almost $10 million on direct political contributions; the next biggest spender was National Shooting Sports Foundation, at half a million, according to OpenSecrets data.In 2016, the NRA spent $54.3 million to elect President Donald Trump and like-minded Republicans. Four years later, infighting, litigation and accusations of mismanagement and corruption crippled the organization. They spent just $25 million in 2020, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets. The group’s lobbying and public affairs arm—the NRA Institute for Legislative Action—spent $580,000 on federal elections in 2020, about a third of the $1.6 million it paid out in 2016.In 2019, the most recent year with available tax data, the NRA was $57 million in debt. Revenue generated from membership dues saw a 34 percent decrease from 2018, while costs associated with audits, taxes and legal fees rose by more than that amount. The organization paid its top lawyer $38.6 million in 2018 and 2019 alone, and leaked documents reveal that legal costs rose by 41 percent in 2019, after a nearly 400 percent increase in 2018. Three NRA board members who questioned the group’s unrestrained spending habits bailed in the summer of 2019.Rep. Andy Harris Tried to Bring a Gun Into Congress: ReportIn January 2020, CEO Wayne LaPierre was secretly recorded telling board members that his organization had taken “about a $100 million hit” in the previous two years, and that he had to pull “about $80 million” from the budget in order for the group to “survive.” Months later, the group announced it had laid off and furloughed more than 200 employees. And last August, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit aiming to dissolve the NRA for allegedly violating state charity law “in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner,” looting tens of millions of dollars in donor funds for personal use—an operation allegedly led by CEO LaPierre himself.Amy Hunter Wright, a spokeswoman for the NRA, said the group would continue its advocacy efforts and pushed back on reports about their financial state.“We will work to educate lawmakers on the Second Amendment and help them to make the best decisions for Americans and for our members,” she said. “ The NRA is strong and in good financial shape.”Adam Skaggs, chief counsel at Giffords Law Center, noted that the NRA primarily serves to further the interests of the firearms industry as a whole.“It’s important to note that the NRA is really just a corrupt spokesperson for the gun industry. It’s not about the owners, but about moving product and supporting that industry,” Skaggs told The Daily Beast.Skaggs continued that whether the NRA gets replaced or its leaders get removed, there are other groups that could step in with the backing of the gun industry. “We’re in better shape than we’ve been for a very long time: The most powerful entity in the gun lobby is crumbling before our eyes as a result of its own corruption and mismanagement. Voters are done,” he said. “The question is how many of them will vote for politicians who carry water for the industry.”To that end, Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, the co-director of the Firearm Injury & Policy Research Program at the University of Washington, said "intense and relentless advocacy and outreach for certain measures" is the only real way the public support of these measures could be turned into action. "The public feels a sense of hopelessness and helplessness every time these tragedies strike," he said. "Everyone knows that we must all collectively do better; the divergence of opinions is about the how of it."For years, the NRA drew on its financial and political clout to induce politicians into blocking gun control reforms backed by widespread public support, such as expanded background checks, which 90 percent of Americans supported in the wake of Newtown. A Pew Research Center survey found that the number of Americans who favor tighter gun laws increased between 2017 and 2019, from 52 to 60 percent.Robert Maguire, who investigates political nonprofits for transparency watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told The Daily Beast that the NRA didn’t just feed conservatives. “It also wielded a threat against people who crossed them: you won’t get that support, or might even get primaried,” Maguire said. “That appears to have been diminished. One of the legs of the stool is rotting.”Shannon Watts, gun control advocate and founder of Moms Demand Action, said the country would be safer without the NRA’s influence.“This is not your grandparents’ NRA. In just a few short years, it has gone from perhaps the most powerful political powerbroker in America to bankrupt and broken—a glorified piggy bank for its leadership—all while endangering millions of lives,” Watts said. “The NRA is losing money and power and soon we’re all going to be safer for it.”President Biden, speaking at the White House, called on the Senate to act on a range of actions to save lives “in the future” but has yet to issue executive actions to change gun restrictions. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country. Once again, I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. There was a law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings,” he said. “We can close the loopholes in our background check system, including the Charleston loophole.”The Charleston loophole refers to situations when an individual tries to buy a gun, but their background check doesn’t come back immediately. If the background check doesn’t come back within three days, the seller can proceed with the gun deal—exactly what happened in 2015 when Dylann Roof bought a gun and killed nine people at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.After Biden's remarks, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House is “considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions to address, obviously, you know, not just gun safety measures but violence in communities."These shootings have happened before, and lawmakers haven’t been able to significantly address gun violence.After 20 children and seven adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined forces to offer a slate of gun laws, including universal background checks. But despite all the outrage and public support, the gun lobby won and Manchin-Toomey never went anywhere.Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether it was time to revive those enhanced background checks, Toomey expressed skepticism that any push would really go anywhere."I still support background checks on commercial sales and, you know, we’re having preliminary conversations,” Toomey said.. “I hope we can get something across the goal line. But, you know, it’s very difficult."—Additional reporting from Sam BrodeyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75% in historic 12-month run

    It was one year ago that the terrifying free fall for the stock market suddenly ended, ushering in one of its greatest runs. On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 fell 2.9%. Massive amounts of support for the economy from the Federal Reserve and Congress limited how far stocks would fall.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Senator Ron Johnson gives bizarre history of Greenland to claim climate change isn’t real

    Wisconsin Republican falls for 1000-year-old ruse as he claims early Greenland ‘explorers saw green’