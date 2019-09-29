Pope Could Soon Say ‘I Do’ to Married Priests–and Open a Schism

ROME–In October 2017, when Pope Francis announced a Vatican synod on the Amazon region “to identify new paths for the evangelization of God’s people in that region,” few people beyond those who had to attend marked it on their calendars. But over the course of the last two years, as the church prepared for the synod, which will run from Oct. 6 to 27 in Rome, it’s become clear there may be no more important meeting in Francis’ entire papacy.

One item among the 146 topics on the agenda listed in the 45-page working document has eclipsed all others–including the pope’s focus on climate change and poverty. That is whether or not to allow married “viri probati”–men of proven virtue–to be ordained as priests for the purpose of delivering the big sacraments: baptism, confession, weddings and funerals, in far flung areas where no priests are present.

Bishop Rafael Cob, apostolic vicar of Puyo, Ecuador, who will be attending the synod in Rome, said that the Church must “respond to a concrete challenge in a concrete reality.”

“The Amazon is a geographically difficult region to evangelize, first because of its distance, its inaccessibility,” he told reporters at a press conference in Rome. “But there also is a lack of candidates who can or want to be priests with the issue of celibacy. So, logically, the Church is looking for new methods to respond to concrete challenges.”

But a phalanx of conservative Catholic clerics, led by American Cardinal Raymond Burke and a host of other traditionalists, are ready to demand the resignation of the pope if he signs off on such heretical matters. By allowing married men to become priests in remote areas, they fear, the church could pave the way to the abolition of celibacy. Their slippery slope concern is that next, ordained priests will be able to marry. Then, God knows what could happen, maybe even women would be allowed into the priesthood.

German Cardinal Gerhard Muüller of Germany is vehement: he doesn’t even want the topic brought up and has condemned the synod working document. He says it has “triggered fears of a pending change to Church doctrine.” He warns that it could actually cause a schism, leaving conservatives with no choice but to leave the church under Francis.

Muüller says the Amazon working document “lacks theological reflection” and creates “great confusion” for Catholics. He says that it puts the focus on “human ideas to save the world” rather than Jesus.

The great schisms of the Catholic Church have been few and far between, but hugely momentous. The most significant is the so-called East-West schism that divided Christendom into the Western Roman Catholic and the Eastern Orthodox branch. The Eastern Orthodox church, for the record, does allow married priests. The Eastern Catholic church as well as the Latin rite church also allows married men to be ordained as priests while still being recognized in Rome.

Francis, as his papacy has proven, believes humans should have a say in all matters relating to, well, humans. Still, even as he entertains the idea that married devout Catholic men could be ordained to deliver the sacraments, Pope Francis has been clear that he is not willing to bend on celibacy, per se. On a recent papal voyage, he told journalists that he “would rather give his life” than reverse the celibacy rule which, for the record, is a rule he could easily change.

“If the bishops agreed through mutual consent to ordain married men–those called viri probati–it’s my judgment that the pope would accept it,” German Cardinal Walter Kasper, one of Francis’ closest theological allies, told Crux, a Catholic news site, recently. “Celibacy isn’t a dogma, it’s not an unalterable practice.”

On his way back from Africa in early September, Francis told reporters that he did not fear a divided church, which has led many to question whether in some small way he would like the conservatives to leave. "I pray that there will not be schisms,” he told reporters on board the papal plane. “But I am not afraid.”

Maybe he is banking on the theory that elderly married viri probati won’t have a huge issue with the matter. After all, early on in his papacy he compared Europe to an ageing women, who he described as a “grandmother, no longer fertile and vibrant.” Perhaps he is sure that a man of virtue won’t sin for the sake of sexual satisfaction after a certain age.