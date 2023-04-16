Update: Pope County deputy killed, two others shot responding to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minnesota

Apr. 16—Update 11 a.m. Sunday

A Pope County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday, according to a Minnesota Sheriffs' Association's tweet released early Sunday morning.

The father of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen wrote on social media, "I'm numb at this moment. Josh came into this world April 15, 1979. And on this day was taken from us. Rest easy my son."

Deputy Owen turned 44 Saturday.

Deputy Owen's partner Deputy Brody Merrill was also shot.

He's a native of Thief River Falls, and his family still lives there. A number of family members are part of law enforcement agencies in that region.

Deputy Merrill's family released this statement. "Brody is ok physically, he's hurt but going to be ok, but he's devastated. One of his best friends died tonight."

The name of the Starbuck police officer or condition has not been released.

WCCO TV is reporting the suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

In a Sunday morning Twitter post, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said: "Our prayers are with the family and community of the Pope County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night. My administration is in touch with local officials and stands ready to support the community."

The sheriff's office said it would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Glenwood Police Department in Glenwood, the Pope County seat.

Merrill and Owen were two of three officers honored recently by the Pope County Sheriff's Office for lifesaving actions on Nov. 25, 2022, during a housefire in Glenwood.

Details regarding the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension.

Update 11 p.m. Saturday

CYRUS

— Three law enforcement officers were shot Saturday evening while responding to a domestic dispute report in Cyrus.

One

Starbuck

Police Department officer and two deputies from the

Pope County

Sheriff's Office were struck by gunfire,

according to a post on the Pope County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

.

No information about the officers' conditions was available Saturday night.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at a residence in Cyrus, according to the post.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to assist in the investigation, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the post.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people about 60 miles northwest of Willmar and about 25 miles west of Alexandria.

The Cyrus shooting come with a week after a

Granite Falls officer was shot

and injured while serving a warrant and

two police officers were killed during a traffic stop in Barron County, Wisconsin

.

On Saturday,

a joint funeral was held for the two officers in Cameron

, with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in attendance and a procession of law enforcement vehicles from agencies across the country stretching more than a dozen miles.

Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, and Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, released a joint statement following the shooting.

"We are heartbroken about tonight's incident in Cyrus — this is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our public safety professionals face protecting our communities. Please join us in praying for the families of the officers, the community of Cyrus, the Starbuck Police Department, and the Pope County Sheriffs Office."

— Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck) and Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria)