Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

ABC News

The 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault. Trevor Bickford, from Wells, Maine, attacked the officers unprovoked after taking a train to the city on Dec. 29. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reporters during a press conference Sunday that the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, outside the secure area that had been set up for New Year's Eve celebrations.