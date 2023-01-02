Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state
Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica.
Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the Week 17 games including Kenny Pickett's inspired comeback in Baltimore, Minnesota's embarrassing blowout loss to Green Bay, Tampa Bay's second NFC South title and more.
Monroe County Correctional Facility/ReutersWhen police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better crimina
Pedro Vilarva, who dated George Santos in 2014, told The New York Times that he felt gullible for believing the congressman-elect's web of lies.
The suspect in the killings of four students had been known to some employees at a brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, according to the owner.
Just a test drive that ended in Daniel Gordon getting shot and killed on the job at Tires Plus Saturday afternoon.
A Manhattan pharma millionaire convicted of killing her 8-year-old autistic son was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment just hours after a U.S. Supreme Court justice issued an order that would have sent her back to prison. Gigi Jordan, 62, was found dead Friday morning in an apartment on MacDonough St. in Stuyvesant Heights, law enforcement sources and Jordan’s lawyer, Norman Siegel, told the ...
The Clinton-era ban on assault weapons ushered in a period of fewer mass shooting deaths. AP Photo/Dennis CookA spate of high-profile mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 sparked calls for Congress to look at imposing a ban on so-called assault weapons – covering the types of guns used in both the recent Buffalo grocery attack and that on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Such a prohibition has been in place before. As President Joe Biden noted in his June 2, 2022, speech addressing gun viole
The owner of Rerun's Lounge near 11th and Washington in Racine was among two men shot and killed when a fight started early Sunday, family says.
A man is no longer facing manslaughter charges after a controversial, deadly shooting outside a popular St Johns County bar.
The 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault. Trevor Bickford, from Wells, Maine, attacked the officers unprovoked after taking a train to the city on Dec. 29. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reporters during a press conference Sunday that the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, outside the secure area that had been set up for New Year's Eve celebrations.
A woman and her boyfriend were driving when they saw the flames.
Our top crime stories for the week of Dec. 26: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler; body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County; driver arrested for DUI after deadly head-on crash in Scottsdale; Surprise man watches home get set on fire through doorbell camera; and a Goodyear massage therapist accused of sexual assault.
Daniel BrownKHERSON, Ukraine—In a northeastern corner of Kherson city, the red-roofed Kherson Regional Children’s Home lays quiet and abandoned. Partially buried beneath piles of fallen leaves in its yard, a footpath meanders between climbing gyms, carousels, and gazebos with murals of children painted on their walls. Tucked away in a corner of the yard is a pile of strollers and toy cars, sitting on top of old desks and folded baby fences.Such relics serve as the only reminders that dozens of t
Wilhelmina Barnett and Lachez Thomas gave an update on twins Kason and Ky'air Thomas at a "Welcome Home" celebration Saturday night.
"I’ll never forget her face, it’s forever engraved in my brain."View Entire Post ›
Clermont Senior Services funds are supposed to be spent on things such as adult day care, housing, home repairs, transportation and Meals on Wheels.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Saturday he regretted not being more transparent about the probe into the slayings of four college students in Idaho.
One of the shots hit the 56-year-old woman in her leg, officials said.
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students, said they are cooperating
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.