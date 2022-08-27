Pope Francis anoints 20 new cardinals

Reuters

Pope Francis on Saturday inducted 20 cardinals from around the world, choosing men who mostly agree with his vision of a more progressive and inclusive Church and influencing their choice of his eventual successor. Francis, 85, presided at a ceremony known as a consistory, telling the new cardinals to show concern for ordinary people despite the high rank that will bring them into contact with the powerful of the earth. The ceremony marked the eight time Francis has put his stamp on the Church's future with a new intake of cardinals who will serve as his top advisors and administrators at the Vatican and around the globe.