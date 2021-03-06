Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric

  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
  • Pope Francis visits the holy city of Najaf
  • Pope Francis visits Iraq
1 / 3

Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric

Pope Francis visits Iraq
·3 min read

NAJAF, Iraq (Reuters) - Pope Francis held a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday, in a powerful appeal for coexistence in a land torn by sectarianism and violence.

Francis’s meeting in the holy southern city of Najaf, during a whirlwind and risky tour of Iraq, marked the first time a pope has met with such a senior Shi’ite cleric.

Children lined a street and waved Iraqi and Vatican flags at the leader of the world's Catholics.

The pontiff has visited predominantly Muslim countries including Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian territories, using those trips to call for inter-religious dialogue.

After his 55-minute meeting with Sistani, Francis headed to the ruins of ancient Ur in southern Iraq, revered as the birthplace of Abraham, father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. He is scheduled to give a speech at an interreligious meeting.

After flying back to Baghdad, he is expected to deliver mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

Sistani is one of the most important figures in Shi’ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond.

He wields enormous influence over politics. His edicts sent Iraqis to free polls for the first time in 2005, rallied hundreds of thousands of men to fight against Islamic State in 2014 and toppled an Iraqi government under pressure from mass demonstrations in 2019.

Sistani, 90, rarely takes meetings, and has refused talks with Iraq’s current and former prime ministers, according to officials close to him. Sistani agreed to meet the pope on condition that no Iraqi officials would be present, said a source in the president's office.

The meeting with Francis took place at Sistani's humble home which he has rented for decades, located along a narrow alleyway in Najaf.

An ascetic cleric of almost mythical stature among millions of Shi'ite followers, Sistani intervened at critical junctures as Iraq lurched from one crisis to another.

A gaunt figure, the reclusive Sistani worked from his spartan base near the golden-domed Imam Ali shrine in Najaf. He was rarely seen in public.

Pope Francis began his most risky foreign trip on Friday, flying into Iraq amid the tightest security ever seen for a papal visit to appeal to the country's leaders and people to end militant violence and religious strife.

The country has deployed thousands of security personnel to protect him during the visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Francis said he was making the trip to show solidarity with Iraq's devastated Christian community of around 300,000, just one fifth of the number before the U.S. invasion in 2003 and the brutal Islamist militant violence that followed.

Pope John Paul II came close to visiting, but had to cancel a planned trip in 2000 after talks with the government of then-leader Saddam Hussein broke down.

The 84-year-old Francis, limping from what appeared to be a fresh flare-up of his painful sciatica, made an impassioned call for Iraqis to finally give peacemakers a chance during a gathering of Iraqi officials and diplomats at the presidential palace.

He later paid tribute to people killed in attacks motivated by religion, visiting a Baghdad church where Islamist gunmen killed about 50 worshippers in 2010.

Iraq's security has improved since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017, but the country continues to be a theatre for global and regional score-settling, especially a bitter U.S.-Iran rivalry that has played out on Iraqi soil.

The U.S. invasion of 2003, after years of international sanctions and a devastating war with Iran instigated by former leader Saddam Hussein in the 1980s, plunged Iraq into sectarian conflict and chronic mismanagement that has plagued it since.

(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy and Amina Ismail; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Nicolas Cage Takes EW Pop Culture Personality Test

    The line of questioning was slightly more upbeat when EW stopped by the junket to subject Cage and Hudgens to our Pop Culture Personality Test, where they talk first concerts, moments that made them cry (Pacific Rim!) and other pop culture obsessions.

  • Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costar said 'it sickened' him to see the royal family's 'obscene' treatment of her

    "It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media," Patrick J. Adams wrote.

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • Republicans and Democrats blame Biden for southern border crisis

    White House won't confirm number of illegal immigrants; White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the latest

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

  • Rishi Sunak leaves door open to future stealth tax raid as National Insurance pledge left out of Budget

    Rishi Sunak has left the door open to another stealth tax raid after a Conservative manifesto commitment to raise the national insurance contributions (NICS) threshold to £12,500 was left out of the Budget. On Wednesday the Chancellor confirmed that personal allowances on income tax, pensions, inheritance tax and capital gains tax would be frozen until 2026, netting the Treasury an additional £21bn as more people are dragged into higher tax rates over time. However, in the Budget Red Book, he has also kept open the option to change a number of NICs thresholds at future budgets, handing the Exchequer the ability to raise billions of pounds in additional revenues if required. In 2019, Boris Johnson told voters that his “ultimate ambition” was to raise the level at which people begin paying both national insurance and income tax to £12,500 - a move which would save taxpayers £500. Last year’s budget also confirmed that the national insurance primary threshold - over which employees’ earnings are taxed at 12 per cent - would rise to £9,500. It described this as “the first step in meeting the government’s ambition to increase these thresholds to £12,500.” Mr Sunak confirmed yesterday that the threshold would increase again to £9,568 from April, along with the upper rate, which will increase to £50,270 and then stay frozen until 2026, in line the personal income allowance. But the future level of the primary threshold has not been set, with the document stating only that it would with “all other NICs thresholds... be considered and set at future fiscal events”. The 102-page Red Book does not appear to mention the Government’s ambition to raise the threshold to £12,500 once. Approached for comment, a Treasury spokesman said raising the NICs threshold to £12,500 was still the Government’s “ultimate ambition”. However, they acknowledged that there was no timeline for doing this. The omission suggests that Mr Sunak has kept open the possibility of temporarily freezing the lower NICs thresholds, should he need to boost tax receipts again in future. This would see more people dragged into tax as wages rise, and is known as "fiscal drag." Mr Sunak has already chosen to freeze other personal allowances due to the limited revenue raising options available to him because of the manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or NICs during this Parliament

  • Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya stepped onto the UFC 259 scale in a mask and sweatpants. Few fighters love a little extra cheese more than Adesanya, whose charismatic flamboyance is as much fun as his otherworldly fighting skill. Adesanya's attempt to join the UFC's most exclusive champions' club tops the long list of reasons to be curious about UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Spring break, ventilators, second doses & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • 25 questions we still have after watching the 'WandaVision' finale

    How strong is Wanda? Will we see some of these characters again? Insider rounds up every lingering question you may have after the Marvel finale.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Fox News will bounce back from ratings dip by being 'loyal opposition' to President Biden, CEO says

    Lachlan Murdoch compared the network's relationship with Biden to MSNBC's relationship with Trump, which he said was good for the rival network.

  • Stop using the phrase 'womxn' to be trans-inclusive. It can be offensive to trans women and non-binary people.

    "Womxn" is often used to include trans women and non-binary people in feminist circles, but it actually does the opposite.

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: to erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Friday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • A radical new overtime rule has been proposed in the NFL and it would force teams to make tough calls

    The NFL has worked to balance overtime over the past few years, but a radical new proposal could change the game for good.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Marco Rubio calls for Biden to go to sensitivity training after calling anti-mask policies 'Neanderthal thinking'

    The president made the comments to criticise lawmakers who opposed mask mandates

  • Exxon sues Macquarie over missed deliveries

    Exxon Mobil is suing Macquarie Energy, hoping that a Texas court will rule that last month’s winter freeze was a natural disaster. Such a ruling would allow Exxon to break its contract without paying a penalty for failing to deliver natural gas to Macquarie, which is the second largest gas marketer in the U.S. The lawsuit says the massive storm and state declarations of emergencies had prevented Exxon Mobil from fulfilling its supply commitment. Macquarie had demanded that Exxon cover the wholesaler’s $11.7 million in damages for missed deliveries. Macquarie was one of the biggest winners in the cold snap that stretched as far south as Texas, where over 4 million homes lost power. The freezing temperatures caused gas demand and prices to soar in the U.S., and analysts said Australian-based Macquarie could reap a $317 million profit from a weather-related gas binge. A Macquarie spokesman declined immediate comment. Exxon did not reply to a request for comment. Macquarie shares closed nearly 1% lower in Australia. Exxon opened higher in early trading Thursday.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks