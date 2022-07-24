Pope Francis authorised bugging of London-based broker over property deal, leaked documents claim

Pope Francis earlier this year - Remo Casilli/Reuters

The Pope secretly provided authorisation for the devices of a London-based financial broker who has been charged with defrauding the Holy See to be bugged, according to claims in a new report.

Leaked Vatican documents seen by The Sunday Times allegedly show the Pontiff authorised investigators to tap phones, intercept emails and make arrests without seeking any approval from British judges.

The Vatican’s Office of the Promoter of Justice reportedly used those powers to target millionaire Raffaele Mincione, an Italian fund manager and consultant, who once dated Sir Paul McCartney’s ex-wife, Heather Mills.

Mr Mincione is now at the centre of a Vatican corruption trial. He is one of 10 defendants, including the former papal adviser, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who are facing charges in the ongoing case dubbed “the trial of the century”.

A Vatican spokesman said: "The legitimacy of the investigations and the correspondence of the Vatican judiciary system to the principles of fair trial has been recognised by various foreign courts."

Raffaele Mincione - David M. Benett/Getty

The accusations include extortion, abuse of office, fraud and money laundering.

All of the defendants, including Mr Mincione, have denied any wrongdoing. When he testified at the Vatican trial in June, he said his reputation had been damaged by the case and sought to clear his name.

“It is the first time I find myself in this kind of situation,” he said during seven hours of questioning. “I have never received a fine in my 35-year career, never received a complaint from the banks that regulate our business.”

Prosecutors allege the London-based businessman defrauded the Vatican over the purchase of 60 Sloane Avenue, a former Harrods warehouse in Chelsea that was to be converted into luxury apartments.

The real estate venture began in 2014, when the Vatican's Secretariat of State invested €350 million (£298 million) with Mincione. In 2018, the Vatican felt it was being fleeced by Mincione, according to the indictment document, and turned to another Italian broker, Gianluigi Torzi, to get out of the first deal.

The Vatican prosecutors accuse Torzi of duping the Holy See and trying to take control of the building by assigning himself the voting shares. The Vatican then gave Torzi €15 million to get out of the deal with him.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu in 2018 - Andreas Solaro/AFP

In a statement released on July 1, the Vatican said it had sold the controversial building for £186 million pounds to Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm, after receiving interest from 16 potential buyers. The statement did not give a definitive figure on the loss, but a person familiar with similar transactions told Reuters it amounted to more than €140 million.

The Holy See said losses were covered by Vatican reserve funds, stressing that donations from the faithful in a papal fund known as Peter's Pence had not been used.

More than 200 witnesses are expected to testify in the Vatican trial, which will continue well into next year.

Cardinal Becciu made history in March becoming the first cardinal to face a criminal trial in a Vatican courtroom. He told the court he had been subjected to a “media massacre” and was ready to clear his name against the charges of embezzlement and abuse of office. He and his lawyers have consistently defended his innocence.

“I was portrayed as a corrupt man, greedy for money, disloyal to the pope,” Becciu told the court. “I am here with my head held high, with a clean conscience.”

Since the embarrassing property deal, Pope Francis has overhauled the Holy See’s investment strategy, stripping the Secretariat of State of control over its own investment funds and creating a committee to oversee its investments. The committee is headed by an Irish-American cardinal, Kevin Joseph Farrell, who is based at the Vatican and includes four lay financial experts from the UK, Germany, Norway and the United States.