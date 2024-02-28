Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms

Pope Francis celebrates the Urbi et Orbi in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 25, 2023. He was checked after at a Rome hospital for flu-like symptoms on Wednesday. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Physicians in Rome treated Pope Francis on Wednesday after his general audience for flu-like symptoms but returned to the Vatican after tests, the Holy See Press Office said.

The pontiff told those attending the general audience at Paul VI Hall that he had a "cold" and allowed Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli to read his catechesis for him.

"Immediately after the audience, he was driven to the [Gemelli Hospital] on Tiber Island, which is very close to the Vatican," the Holy See office said. Officials said Pope Francis still plans on hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz at the Vatican on Saturday.

Pope Francis has battled numerous incidents over the past few years. Last March, he battled acute bronchitis, which he overcame. During that time, he noted a pain in his chest and was admitted to the hospital.

Last November, doctors performed a CT scan that came back negative after he exhibited "mild" flu-like symptoms. The CT scan was done at that time to rule out pulmonary complications, officials said then.