GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla