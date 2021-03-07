Pope Francis draws adoring crowds in war-weary Iraq, asks Christians to forgive Islamic State oppression

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Pope Francis was wrapping up his visit to Iraq on Sunday, drawing thousands to a rebuilt churches, squares and an open-air sports venue as he urged Christians to forgive the oppression wrought during the brutal reign of the Islamic State.

The nation of 40 million people includes just a few hundred thousand Christians, a fraction of the number before nearly two decades of war since the U.S. invasion in 2003.

In 2014, the Islamic State seized Mosul and many Christian towns in the region, killing thousands and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee. Scores of historical sites were severely damaged or destroyed.

"Here in Mosul, the tragic consequences of war and hostility are all too evident," the pope said at Church Square. "How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people – Muslims, Christians, Yazidis, who were cruelly eliminated by terrorism, and others – forcibly displaced or killed."

Francis said "fraternity is more durable than fratricide" and peace is more powerful than war.

Pope Francis, Iraqi Shiite leader: Unifying message comes from historic meeting

Francis was on a four-day visit to Iraq, brushing aside security concerns and rising coronavirus infections in the Arab country to show support for its shrinking Christian community.

On Saturday, Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of Iraq's Shiite Muslims, at his home in the holy city of Najaf in central Iraq. Francis remarked on the "dark clouds of terrorism, war and violence" in Iraq, saying all its ethnic and religious communities have suffered.

"Yet, even at that dark time, some stars kept shining," the pope said. "I think of the young Muslim volunteers of Mosul, who helped to repair churches and monasteries, building fraternal friendships on the rubble of hatred, and those Christians and Muslims who today are restoring mosques and churches together."

Sistani said the responsibility to present a unified message to prevent persecution falls on religious leaders of all faiths.

"Religious and spiritual leadership must play a big role to put a stop to tragedy," Sistani said in a statement after the meeting.

Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile to celebrate mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Irbil, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile to celebrate mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Irbil, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Sunday, March 7, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pope Francis in Iraq: Christians should forgive Islamic State

  • Pope Francis prayed in ruined churches destroyed by the Islamic State during a historic first Papal visit to Iraq

    Leaders of the IS terror cell drove thousands of Christians out of Mosul in 2014 after seizing the city and destroying centuries-old churches.

  • The Latest: 1000s fill stadium for pope's final Iraq event

    Thousands of people have filled the sports stadium in the northern city of Irbil for Pope Francis’ final event in his visit to Iraq: an open-air Mass featuring a statue of the Virgin Mary that was restored after Islamic militants chopped of the head and hands. Organizers of the service say Francis will bless the statue, which was transported from the church in Keramlis, a Christian village on the Nineveh Plains, to a place of honor on the altar for Sunday’s Mass. Keramlis, an ancient Assyrian town less than 18 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Mosul, fell to Islamic State in August 2014, two months after the extremists took Mosul and surrounding areas, sending most inhabitants fleeing.

  • Pope Francis leads prayers in shadow of Iraqi churches destroyed by Islamic State

    Pope Francis prayed for the victims of war in battle-scarred Mosul on the third day of his historic Iraq visit on Sunday, before holding mass for thousands of Christians in the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The 84-year-old Pontiff started the day by travelling via helicopter from Erbil, Kurdistan to Mosul, Iraq’s second city, which was under Islamic State occupation less than four years ago. Security across Mosul was extremely tight ahead of his arrival, with the Pope riding in a black armoured sedan to the historic Old City, which was largely destroyed in the battle to drive out IS. Flanked by Iraqi special forces and a Vatican security detail, Pope Francis was greeted by ululating women and a crowd chanting “Viva el Papa”, as children dressed in traditional Nineveh folk costumes waved Iraqi flags. Among the crowd of hundreds gathered in the Old City’s ruined Church Square, dozens of Christians who have recently returned to the city were joined by local dignitaries and Yazidi, Christian, Shia and Sunni religious leaders.

  • Pope Francis prays for 'victims of war' in Mosul

    With the crumbling stone walls of Mosul's Church of the Immaculate Conception behind him, Pope Francis prays for "victims of war" and makes a plea for Christians in Iraq and the Middle East to stay in their homelands.

  • Pope calls on Iraq's Christians to forgive Islamic extremists

    "What is needed is the ability to forgive, but also the courage not to give up.”

  • Pope Francis calls for forgiveness in heart of former ISIS 'caliphate'

    “How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow," the pontiff said in Mosul.

  • 'Peace more powerful than war', Pope Francis says in Iraq's ruined city of Mosul

    Pope Francis heard Muslim and Christian residents in the ruined Iraqi city of Mosul tell of their lives under brutal Islamic State rule on Sunday, blessing their vow to rise up from ashes and promising them "fraternity is more durable than fratricide." Francis, on a historic first visit by a pope to Iraq, visited the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion. The 84-year-old pope saw ruins of houses and churches in a square that was the old town's thriving centre before Mosul was occupied by Islamic State from 2014 to 2017.

  • Pope Francis is on day 2 of his historic visit to Iraq

    The pope travelled to the holy city of Najaf and met one of the most powerful figures in Shia Islam, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

  • Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for protection of country's Christian minority after historic meeting with Pope Francis

    In a historic meeting, Pope Francis on Saturday sat down with Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, a revered figure in the country. Al-Sistani doesn't often appear in public, but when he does, his words have reverberated across Iraq, The Associated Press notes. So there's a sense that his statement following a "very positive" conversation with Francis calling on Iraq's religious authorities to help protect the country's Christian minority, who he said "should live like all Iraqis, in security and peace with full constitutional rights," could go a long way. Francis, who traveled to Iraq to show support for its dwindling Christian community, thanked al-Sistani for raising "his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted." When Francis arrived at al-Sistani's home, the cleric reportedly stood to greet the pope. Al-Sistani reportedly normally remains seated for visitors, so the gesture appears to be significant. Today, two of the world's most powerful men, Pope Francis and Ayatollah Sistani, met in Najaf. Sistani, who is reclusive, rarely leaves home, and stays seated during meetings, did something he's rarely done. He stood up to greet Pope Francis at the door. The symbolism is huge. pic.twitter.com/yeHaewvK5m — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 6, 2021 In response to the interfaith meeting between the two religious leaders, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced that March 6 is now a National Day of Tolerance and Coexistance in Iraq. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibuster

