Pope Francis gifts ‘Crucifixion relics’ to King Charles for coronation

The cross leading King Charles’ upcoming coronation will contain supposed relics from the cross Jesus was crucified on, following a gift from the Vatican on Wednesday.

Relics from the “True Cross” have been used for centuries to mark certain objects as holy and significant — though given the implausibly high number of such relics, many people doubt their authenticity.

The Vatican gifted Charles with two wooden splinters measuring 0.2 and 0.4 inches, according to The Times of London. Those pieces will be placed into the Cross of Wales, which will lead the coronation procession May 6.

“In a significant ecumenical gesture, the Cross of Wales will incorporate a relic of the True Cross, the personal gift of Pope Francis to His Majesty the King to mark the coronation,” the Church in Wales said Wednesday.

The Cross of Wales was commissioned by Charles in 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Church in Wales. In November 2022, Charles visited the Goldsmiths’ Co. to hammer in the King’s Mark, a leopard head.

It’s the first time in British history that a monarch applied their own mark, according to the company.

Following the ceremony, the Cross of Wales will be shared by the Anglican and Catholic churches in the U.K.

“We are honored that His Majesty has chosen to mark our centenary with a cross that is both beautiful and symbolic,” said Andrew John, the archbishop of Wales. “Its design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability.”